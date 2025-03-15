Starmer says plan for Ukraine peacekeeping force to move to ‘operational phase’

The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that a so-called "coalition of the willing" group of Western nations would draw up plans to help secure Ukraine "on the land, at sea and in the sky" in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

After holding a virtual meeting of around 25 Western leaders, Mr Starmer said in a statement: "We will build up Ukraine's own defences and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a 'coalition of the willing' in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea and in the sky."

He said that that military chiefs from the coalition countries would meet in the UK on Thursday. "We agreed to accelerate our practical work to support a potential deal, so we will now move into an operational phase," Mr Starmer said.

Mr Starmer said that plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia must involve the co-operation of the United States.

"The position on the US hasn't changed. I've been clear that it needs to be done in conjunction with the United States ... We are talking to the US on a daily basis," Mr Starmer said, speaking after the virtual meeting, whose attendees included French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nato’s Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Mr Starmer also said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "sooner or later" have to "come to the table" to discuss a ceasefire.

Mr Putin said on Thursday that he supports the ‘’idea’’ of a ceasefire with Ukraine but seeks direct talks with US President Donald Trump to clarify details of the pause in fighting proposed by Washington.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that it will agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, after a meeting between delegations from Kyiv and Washington hosted in Jeddah by Saudi Arabia.

