European members of Nato are under pressure to raise defence spending as US President Donald Trump threatens to pull the plug on US support. Getty Images
European members of Nato are under pressure to raise defence spending as US President Donald Trump threatens to pull the plug on US support. Getty Images

News

Europe

Nato’s costly arms race puts Europe under financial strain

German army inspector warns most of a €100bn pot has already been spent

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 12, 2025