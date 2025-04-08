UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says occupier Israel has abandoned its obligations to Gaza. Reuters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says occupier Israel has abandoned its obligations to Gaza. Reuters

News

MENA

UN chief Guterres accuses Israel of failing to meet legal obligations as occupying power in Gaza

Secretary General says, according to Geneva Conventions, Israel must ensure civilian population has food and medical supplies

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

April 08, 2025