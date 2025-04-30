Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed issues call for peace in talks with India and Pakistan ministers

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue in talks with senior ministers from Pakistan and India amid rising tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in the disputed Kashmir region last week.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE stood against all forms of violence and terrorism in phone calls held with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, on Tuesday.

Relations between the nations have worsened after India accused Pakistan of backing a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people died.

India retaliated by telling Pakistani visa-holders to leave the country, closing a border crossing, expelling diplomats and suspending a water-sharing treaty.

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it was preparing legal action in the water dispute, including a possible case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Sheikh Abdullah pledged that the UAE would continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving peaceful resolutions to regional and international conflicts and mitigating their humanitarian consequences, state news agency Wam said.

He extended his condolences to Dr Jaishankar over those killed in the tragic incident and offered his wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Emirati Minister expressed confidence in Pakistan's commitment to promoting security and stability in South Asia in discussions with Mr Dar.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the gained independence from British rule in 1947. Both countries claim the region in full. Militants in Indian-run territory have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or to join Pakistan.

The UN has urged India and Pakistan to show “maximum restraint” in their latest dispute. Both countries have exchanged diplomatic criticism and expelled citizens, while a border crossing was closed after the April 22 attack.