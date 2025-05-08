Flights to India and Pakistan disrupted for second day as nuclear powers trade fire

Flight schedules to India, Pakistan and the South Asia region were disrupted for a second day on Thursday as the two nuclear powers traded drone and missile fire in an alarming escalation.

Pakistan's airspace was closed on Thursday morning, with operations at airports in Lahore, the southern port city of Karachi and the north-eastern city of Sialkot off until noon at least. A number of India airports remain affected.

On Thursday, a drone, reportedly Indian, struck a building in Lahore, Pakistan's second-most populous city.

In the Gulf, Etihad said flights to Lahore that were scheduled for Thursday are now cancelled.

“This remains an evolving situation, and all Etihad flights to and from Pakistan are subject to further changes or disruption,” said a representative of the airline.

Emirates initially said flights were due to take off on schedule before the airspace was closed again on Thursday morning. A representative of the airline said an update for passengers would come soon.

Flydubai said flights to Karachi were suspended due to the airport's closure, while flights from Islamabad, Lahore and Sialkot due to take off today were cancelled. However, the airline said its flights to Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot were operating to schedule.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly,” said an airline representative. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.”

Along with Etihad and Qatar, Emirates was among those to halt flights on Wednesday from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha to airports in northern India and Pakistan.

International impact

“Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla and Amritsar are cancelled till 5.29am May 10,” SpiceJet said on social media.

Taiwan's EVA Air told travellers that “flights to and from Europe might be affected”, advising passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Thai Air has advised passengers that “due to the closure of airspace and some airports in Pakistan after the conflict in South Asia, flights to destinations in Europe and South Asia will be rerouted which may cause delays in some flights”.

Air India has also cancelled a number of flights due to the escalation. Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot will remain cancelled until Saturday.