Team Abu Dhabi won the ECB D10 tournament final in Sharjah. Photo: Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi cap brilliant cricket season with D10 title

Capital team defeat Sharjah in final with Rohan Mustafa leading the way

June 05, 2025

Team Abu Dhabi capped a remarkable domestic season by winning the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) D10 competition.

Abu Dhabi defeated Sharjah by seven wickets in the final after restricting their opponents to 87-5 in their 10 overs. The capital side chased down the target inside seven overs, with captain Rohan Mustafa top-scoring with 36.

Mustafa continued his brilliant form in the tournament which included a record-breaking 13-ball half-century. He was named the player of the final and the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Haider Ali had earlier left his mark on the tournament with an astonishing spell of five wickets for no runs in two overs during the semi-final against Fujairah.

Team Abu Dhabi’s D10 winning line-up featured two graduates of Zayed Cricket Academy, Ethan D’Souza and Vishal Saravanan.

Victory capped what is being hailed as the most successful season at the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) and for its renowned Zayed Cricket Academy (ZCA).

The 2024/25 campaign saw other major achievements across with Team Abu Dhabi also emerging champions in the ECB D50 tournament and reaching the semi-finals of the ECB D20.

Team Abu Dhabi had earlier won the D50 title in Ajman. Photo: Team Abu Dhabi
Zayed Cricket Academy U19 side were declared champions of the ECB National League while the U16s were runners-up in the National League.

“This D10 title is a huge validation of our model,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH. “These are not just success stories for board meetings and presentations – they are real, on-the-field wins. Team Abu Dhabi’s achievements are proof that long-term investment in player development through Zayed Cricket Academy is delivering tangible results. Our coaching staff, especially those working behind the scenes, deserve huge credit for turning potential into podiums.

“Special acknowledgment and our thanks goes to Ruan Bohalmann from Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, whose exceptional team management skills were instrumental in guiding Team Abu Dhabi through the D10 campaign with focus and unity.”

Bohlmann added: “This season reflects the spirit of sport that we continue to build in Abu Dhabi – grassroots development feeding elite performance.

“The success of Team Abu Dhabi and Zayed Cricket Academy is something the whole emirate can be proud of. As the region cements its status as a sporting powerhouse, this record-setting season confirms that Abu Dhabi is not just hosting top-tier cricket – we are building it, nurturing it, and winning with it.

“This title wasn't won by individuals – it was earned through true teamwork. Every player gave 100 per cent in all departments – batting, bowling, and fielding. It’s the collective effort, determination, and commitment of the Team Abu Dhabi squad that made this possible.

“I hope this experience also gave ZCA youngsters Ethan D’Souza and Vishal Saravanan valuable insight into what to expect and what’s expected as they progress in their cricketing journeys.”

Team Abu Dhabi had earlier celebrated winning the D50 title in April.

The Abu Dhabi side defeated Fujairah in the 50-over competition final in Ajman. There, Fujairah were bowled out for 214 before Team Abu Dhabi chasing down the target in 36 overs with five wickets in hand. Captain and UAE cricket veteran Mustafa top-scored for the winners there as well, hitting 45 from just 28 balls.

Team Abu Dhabi had also won the D20 title in 2023.

