Fahad Nawaz was part of the UAE national team set-up until 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National
T20 World Cup player Fahad Nawaz progresses to next stage of cricket life with new club in UAE

All-rounder is glad to remain involved with the game as part of Lexington Shotguns Cricket Club and academy in Dubai

Amith Passela
May 22, 2025