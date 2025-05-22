UAE bask in glory of historic T20 series victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah

The UAE completed a historic first bilateral T20 International series victory over Bangladesh after an emphatic seven-wicket triumph at the Sharjah stadium on Wednesday. Fired up by their first win over the Test nation to level the series on Monday, the home team produced a clinical performance to clinch victory in the three-match series. It was the first major bilateral T20 series victory for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-cricket/">UAE</a> since their 2-1 win over Ireland in 2021. Haider Ali, who starred with the bat with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/20/waseem-leads-uae-to-historic-win-over-bangladesh-to-level-t20-series/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/20/waseem-leads-uae-to-historic-win-over-bangladesh-to-level-t20-series/">cameo the other night</a>, dazzled with his left-arm spin on Wednesday, returning fantastic personal best figures of 4-1-7-3 to leave Bangladesh reeling at 84-8. However, the visitors dug deep to post a competitive 162-9. Alishan Sharafu (68 not out) and Asif Khan (41 not out) then went about their work methodically with an unbroken stand of 87 for the fourth wicket to take the home side over the line with five deliveries to spare. But victory was set up by UAE bowlers. Dhruv Parashar provided the early break when he had the opening game’s centurion Parvez Hossain Emon for a golden duck before Haider produced a double wicket maiden. He had captain Litton Das leg before for his first international wicket and Towhid Hridoy also trapped in front two balls later. “I always believe I can do anything at any situation,” Haider said of his performances across the two days. He had scored a crucial unbeaten 15 to help the UAE eke out a two-wicket win in the second game. “The pitch was a little bit soft. So, I had only one plan and that was go all out for the wickets today. We really needed it as a team, as a unit, as a family, we really needed the wickets during the powerplay.” Having Bangladesh captain Das as his first international scalp was a memory Haider will savour forever. “Look, every wicket is important for us as a team,” Haider said. “To have Litton’s wicket as my first international is a record that I’ll remember. Everybody knows him. He's an exceptional player, he's playing around the world leagues and the captain. It will remain as a highlight on my CV.” The player of the match award was a toss-up between Haider and Sharafu. The latter got the nod for his 47-ball 68 not out that contained five fours and three sixes. “The plan was pretty simple to go out there and play as many balls as possible,” Sharafu said after anchoring the run chase following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/18/uae-v-bangladesh-waseem-laments-batting-collapse-but-remains-positive-ahead-of-second-t20i/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/18/uae-v-bangladesh-waseem-laments-batting-collapse-but-remains-positive-ahead-of-second-t20i/">captain Muhammad Waseem</a>’s early departure. “I've been due on runs in the last couple of games so it was important to just go out there and spend as much time as possible and everything just worked out in the end. “He's (Waseem) been fantastic all series, and losing him early tonight was a big blow, but obviously it was another opportunity for everyone else around him to get themselves in.” An emotional Waseem was all praise for the team, technical staff and the management. “There are many people to thank during our cricketing journey. This was a historic occasion that I’ll savour all my life as the captain and looking ahead for many more such instances,” Waseem added. “This series means a lot for us. It's very helpful for us in the future and I'm very happy with the performance of the boys, the way Asif (Khan), Alishan, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/31/new-captain-rahul-chopra-has-his-work-cut-out-if-he-is-to-help-save-odi-cricket-in-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/31/new-captain-rahul-chopra-has-his-work-cut-out-if-he-is-to-help-save-odi-cricket-in-uae/">Rahul Chopra</a> and Haider’s performances. I'm very happy with the performance of all my team. I just don’t have any words to describe the happiness in me.” Bangladesh captain Das was gracious in defeat: “Winning and losing is part of life but we definitely were off the mark. However, all credit for the UAE for such a great performance. “We had to bowl second in all three games, unfortunately, and the dew factor made it difficult for us. But again. We are not finding excuses. We must learn from the mistakes and move on.”