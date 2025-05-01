Team Abu Dhabi complete domestic cricket triple crown with D50 victory

Team Abu Dhabi completed their domestic cricket trophy set as they won the D50 trophy to add to their D10 and D20 titles. The Abu Dhabi side defeated Fujairah in the 50-over competition final at the Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman. After Fujairah were bowled out for 214, Team Abu Dhabi chasing down the target in 36 overs with five wickets in hand. Captain and UAE cricket <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/12/04/rohan-mustafa-calls-on-franchise-teams-to-give-local-cricketers-chance-to-shine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/12/04/rohan-mustafa-calls-on-franchise-teams-to-give-local-cricketers-chance-to-shine/">veteran Rohan Mustafa </a>top-scored for the winners, hitting 45 from just 28 balls opening the innings. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/12/07/team-abu-dhabi-finish-with-a-flourish-to-end-delhi-bulls-top-four-hopes/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/12/07/team-abu-dhabi-finish-with-a-flourish-to-end-delhi-bulls-top-four-hopes/">Team Abu Dhabi</a> had earlier won the D20 title in 2023 and D10 trophy earlier this year. They became only the second team to capture all three major Emirates Cricket Board domestic titles, following Fujairah's sweep in 2024. Team Abu Dhabi were also runners-up in the 2024 D50 tournament, highlighting their dominance in the domestic scene. It was a proud moment for Team Abu Dhabi head coach Ruan Bohlmann, who praised the players' dedication. “This triple crown didn't happen by accident. It's the product of years of planning, nurturing young players, and fostering a winning culture,” he said. “We are proud to represent the capital with such distinction and to have contributed to a movement that goes beyond cricket – one that brings our community closer together.” A few years ago, Team Abu Dhabi were battling at the lower levels of the domestic set-up, but have now risen to the top. “We climbed every obstacle placed in our path, showcasing incredible teamwork, patience at the crease, and an unbreakable spirit,” Bohlmann added. Matte Boucher, CEO of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/15/zayed-cricket-stadium-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/15/zayed-cricket-stadium-abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub</a>, also lauded the team for their success. “Securing the triple crown is testament to the hard work, commitment, and resilience of everyone involved with Team Abu Dhabi,” Boucher said. “This is not just about winning trophies; it reflects our deeper strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council to inspire community engagement through cricket. Our success highlights a true player pathway process from the Zayed Cricket Academy, for our junior players, into a vibrant domestic cricketing scene and then into a domestically successful Team Abu Dhabi on the national stage.”