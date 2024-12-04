Rohan Mustafa calls on franchise teams to give local cricketers chance to shine

Rohan Mustafa has urged franchises <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/29/zeeshan-naseer-abu-dhabi-t10-unearths-90mph-fast-bowler-with-sights-set-on-uae-team/" target="_blank">to have confidence in local players</a> and give them more opportunities to showcase their talents. It was mandatory to include three local players in a squad and two in the playing XI of each franchise team in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/20/everything-you-need-to-know-about-abu-dhabi-t10/" target="_blank">this year's Abu Dhabi T10.</a> Deccan Gladiators were crowned 2024 champions following an eight-wicket victory over Morrisville Samp Army in the final at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday. Handed their opportunity, some have shone, with Shahid Bhutta, Rohid Khan and Ibrar Ahmad being the pick of them. Bhutta, who played for Delhi Bulls, picked up 12 wickets and finished as the joint-second highest wicket-taker along with Afghan spinner Hamza Hotak and seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi. Khan, also playing for the Bulls, featured in 10 games and grabbed nine wickets with an economy rate of 11.94 and best figures of three for 16 against Chennai Brave Jaguars. Ahmad, who played for champions Deccan Gladiators, bagged five wickets in seven games with an economy rate of 9.27. He bowled a match-winning final over against Team Abu Dhabi in the league phase and took his best figures of two for 12 against defending champions New York Strikers. The UAE stages two franchise tournaments each year, the Abu Dhabi T10 and the ILT20, which will start on January 11. "I noticed in most teams the new local recruits don't get the opportunities to play in their usual roles. If they're a batter, they don't get to play in their batting position, and it's the same when bowling," said Mustafa, the Samp Army captain and former UAE national team skipper. "I feel the teams should have a little bit of trust in them and give them the proper opportunities. There are local players who can play well and I think we should trust them. “Obviously, the goal of every team is to win the title but at the same time the teams should provide the local players, particularly the youngsters, with the opportunities. “When I say the opportunities, I mean to try them doing their actual roles rather than pushing them down the order and then using them as fielders for the entire game.” Meanwhile, the Gladiators walked away with their third Abu Dhabi T10 title on Monday, having reached the final five times, including the past four years in succession. Mustafa acknowledged the strength of the Gladiators side as “the best on paper” and the strongest squad. “It was pretty good for us to reach the final and also we were the only side to have a win [in the league phase] over them in the competition,” he said. “From what I have seen, there are a lot of good young talents in the UAE. Some played important roles for their teams and there were some who showed potential. They must be given responsibility and they can deliver.” The Gladiators, owned by Indian businessman Gaurav Grover, were led by Nicholas Pooran and included long-time members Tom Kohler-Cadmore and David Wiese, with Jos Buttler joining them for the first time. “We have been successful because we have kept the core players and built the team around them, and above all, we keep them happy throughout the competition,” the Gladiators coach Mushtaq Ahmed said. “We have been preparing the squad for the last five years and we have kept the right balance without many changes. We have a fantastic set-up with those working behind the scenes. As a team, we are a family and we keep the family happy. “For instance, Tom (Kohler-Cadmore) wanted to spend time on a golf course to stay away from the spotlight. I told him if that made him happy before the final, so be it. He then comes into the final and smashes a half century in the win.” Electing to field first, the Gladiators got off to a good start with Maheesh Theekshana providing the early breakthrough with the first delivery of his second over when he dismissed Samp Army opener Sharjeel Khan, caught by Pooran, for five. Faf du Plessis top scored with 34 off 23 balls before being caught by Buttler off Richard Gleeson. The only others to reach double figures for Samp were Andries Gous (21), Karim Janat (16) and Charith Asalanka (13). Gleeson, the joint highest wicket-taker at ILT10 with 14 scalps, went for 15 in his first over but ended as the pick of the Gladiators attack, taking two for 16. The Lancashire seamer returned for his second spell to grab two wickets for one run that left Samp Army 81 for five in eight overs, helping to restrict them to a total of 104 for seven. Kohler-Cadmore led the Gladiators run chase by carting Mustafa for four boundaries in his first four deliveries and, with Pooran keeping company at the other end, the pair brought up the 50 in 16 deliveries. Pooran departed to a brilliant diving catch by Mustafa at deep midwicket off seamer Isuru Udana for a 10-ball 28 that included three sixes and a four. Kohler-Cadmore then took charge by hammering five fours and four for the maximum to remain undefeated on 56 off 21 deliveries, with Buttler (12 off 5) rounding it off with a six over deep midwicket to take their side over the line for the loss of two wickets and with 3.1 overs to spare.