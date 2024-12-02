Former India international Robin Uthappa playing for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the 2023 ILT20. Photo: ILT20
Former India international Robin Uthappa playing for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the 2023 ILT20. Photo: ILT20

Sport

Cricket

UAE cricket poised to reap rewards of ILT20 popularity boom on Indian television

Zee TV executive believes franchise tournament could see country become destination for players from India

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today