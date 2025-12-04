Joe Root scores first Ashes century Down Under as England and Australia play out thrilling day in Second Test

Joe Root finally scored his first century Down Under as England and Australia fought out an enthralling opening day's play in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba.

At the 30th time of asking England's all-time top run-scorer reached three figures on Australian soil with what was the 40th ton of his remarkable Test career.

And he would finish unbeaten on 135 after a vital unbroken 10th-wicket stand of 60 with Jofra Archer (32 not out) that saw England reach 325-9 at stumps after a rollercoaster day in the Brisbane day-night Test.

After scores of nought and eight in England's two-day defeat in Perth, Root was put down on two at the Gabba as a diving Steve Smith failed to hang on to a difficult low chance at slip off Mitchell Starc.

However, the 34-year-old, who came to the crease in the third over with England wobbling on five for two, capitalised on his let-off to be a pillar of defiance in tricky pink-ball conditions.

He reached his fifty from 83 balls and got to his elusive century in his 16th Test Down Under off 181 deliveries, celebrating in typically understated fashion by removing his helmet, kissing the badge, and raising it and his bat aloft.

While Root will deservedly hog the headlines after his superb 202-ball knock, it was another day to forget for a majority of England's battling line-up with only Zak Crawley (76) making it past 50.

“[It was a] really good day,” said Crawley. “Unbelievable day for Joe [Root]. He has had that coming for a long time. Probably the best player I have we played with and against.

“Sometimes you don't get the rub of the green, but he didn't need the rub of the green. He just played a flawless knock.

“He made it look effortless. He has worked so hard on his game and he is a brilliant player. We are so chuffed and thrilled to bits for him.

“I was pleased with how I played, I wanted more, and I was gutted to get out. Standing here now, I am happy with 76, and I feel we're in a good position.”

There was another pink-ball masterclass from Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc who finished with figures of 6-71 as he overtook Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm quick of all-time.

It was the third Test in a row that Starc has taken six wickets, taking his career total to 415, one clear of the Pakistan legend. “I'll reflect on that later,” said Starc. “Wasim remains at the pinnacle of left-armers.”

On the state of the match, he said: “Today it was a soft ball, but good Test cricket I guess. A couple of Yorkshiremen between the wickets and Joe batted well there.

“Once that ball goes soft it is not the easiest thing to score with and it's certainly not the easiest to bowl with.

“Proper Test cricket, albeit [with] a pink ball. A solid's day Test cricket.”

After winning the toss and deciding the bat, captain Ben Stokes could only look on in disbelief as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were both out for ducks as England slumped to 5-2 within three overs.

Opener Duckett edged Starc to Marnus Labuschagne at first slip while Pop chopped on to his own stumps off the same bowler.

That brought Root the crease under intense pressure but, after Smith dropped his difficult chance, he would go on to bat through the remainder of the innings.

Crawley also proved his character, shrugging off a demoralising pair in Perth to peel off a fluent 76 at the top of the order. With the pressure piled high on the Kent opener, he emerged with his trademark cover drives in full working order.

Elsewhere there were costly errors. Pope's crooked bat was an accident waiting to happen at number three and Harry Brook played in haywire fashion for 31 before slashing his first ball from Starc to slip just when England looked to be edging in front.

He was not alone in giving up the advantage. Ben Stokes batted with care for 49 balls in a bid to neutralise the tricky twilight conditions where the artificial light takes hold, then sacrificed himself to a maddening run out.

Setting off for a non-existent single without even looking at Root, he turned back too late and saw Josh Inglis fling down the stumps with a brilliant throw.

After Boland castled Jamie Smith for a duck – England's tally already up to nine for the series – Starc returned under dark skies to see off Will Jacks (19), Brydon Carse (nought) and Gus Atkinson (four) in quick succession.

England were ready to get their bowling boots on but there was power still to add as number 11 Archer joined Root for a thrill-a-minute last-wicket stand.

