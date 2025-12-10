Australia's Alex Carey defends England's beach break with Ashes series on the line

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey defended England’s decision to take a mid-Ashes break on the Sunshine Coast that has attracted an onslaught from local media.

The touring squad’s four-day trip to the beach resort of Noosa has long been inked into their two-month-long itinerary, but after slipping 2-0 behind following defeats in Perth and Brisbane, the knives are out Down Under.

England have been followed by photographers, television reporters and writers, with shots of players ordering alcohol and relaxing on the beach doing the rounds.

Headlines including “Sun’s out, run’s out”, “Life’s a beach even for sinking Poms”, “Overprepared to the bitter end” have been churned out alongside the images.

Captain Ben Stokes even agreed to pose for a good-humoured picture with representatives from coastal radio station 92.7MixFm, standing alongside two men in full cricket whites holding signs that read “For Sale Moral Victories” and “Bazballers Anonymous Free Counselling”.

It is understood England fully expected to be trailed by paparazzi, particularly after being followed on the golf course by a drone in Perth, and are unperturbed by it.

Carey, meanwhile, has spoken in favour of a cricketer’s right to take a step away in the middle of one of the sport’s most intense battles.

England captain Ben Stokes and the rest of the squad have been enjoying a short break on Australia's sunshine coast ahead of the third Test in Adelaide. Reuters

“The Ashes is very hotly contested, you don’t want to be thinking of cricket every single day of the tour. If you do have a little break it’s probably not a bad time to refresh the batteries,” he said.

“It’s a pretty big series with lots of time between games. The Australia cricket team gets to go home for a few days and be with the families, so touring parties have got to find time to fill in those little windows.

“It’s totally up to the touring groups to find ways to take your mind off cricket for a little bit. It’s not new stuff the English guys are doing, having a break.

“And if the media likes to follow certain teams around, that’s totally up to them to do. We understand that comes with the privilege of playing the game.

“We’re in a pretty lucky position that we’re playing professional sport and people want to follow the journey.”

England’s preparations have become a running theme.

A schedule that included just one internal warm-up against the England Lions at a docile Lilac Hill ground before the first Test was criticised by former players, as was the decision for the playing XI to skip a pink-ball practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI ahead of the day/nighter at the Gabba.

Whether their latest bout of rest and relaxation, which will be followed by three days of nets in Adelaide, helps turn the tide remains to be seen.

No England team has previously come 2-0 down to win the Ashes, and with Australia captain Pat Cummins set to return for the third Test in Adelaide after recovering from a back injury, England face a tall order to rescue the five-match series.

“He looks like he’s moving really well, you’ve probably seen that in the nets,” Carey said of Cummins.

“He’s been around the group the whole time, with lots of energy, so if he is available no doubt the selectors will put him in.”

