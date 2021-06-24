PSL 2021 final as it happened: Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi to lift title

Multan prevail by 47 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday

One hundred and 24 days since this competition started, and 1,260kms away, the storied 2021 HBL Pakistan Super League reached its conclusion in Abu Dhabi, with Multan Sultans winning the title by 47 runs.

Read More

Babar Azam.Babar Azam, Usman Khawaja and Rashid Khan: PSL 2021 Team of the Year

Batting first, Multan posted a mammoth score of 206-4 with Rilee Rossouw and Sohaib Maqsood hitting fifties against Peshawar Zalmi.

In the chase, Peshawar never got going. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-33 as Zalmi were restricted to 159-9.

A tournament which was so heavily disrupted by Covid-related issues had one more such controversy, on its last day.

Peshawar Zalmi received unfortunate news on the afternoon of the game, when it was announced two of their players had been suspended because of Covid protocol breaches.

Umaid Asif and Haider Ali were unavailable for selection, having met with people outside their designated bio-secure bubble on Wednesday.

But the night belonged to Multan. When the season broke for its Covid-enforced hiatus at the start of March, they were joint bottom of the table, having won just one match.

They lost a raft of players in the intermission, and had to scour the globe for reinforcements.

And yet they arrived in Abu Dhabi as a side reborn. They won every match since getting to the UAE capital, and their victory in the final against Peshawar was never in doubt.

A special mention here, too, for Andy Flower, who might be in the throes of revolutionising short-format cricket, with all the number crunching and codes, etc.

The coach has a special affinity with this ground, too. This PSL win with Multan is his second big title in competition at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. He was in charge of Maratha Arabians when they won the Abu Dhabi T10 two seasons ago, too.

Follow how the match unfolded in our blog below.

Updated: June 25, 2021 12:52 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National

South Sudan poised to realise Nile dam dream, says minister

Africa
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in London. AP

Diplomats hail 'united' Libyan government after talks to build on ceasefire

MENA
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read