Babar Azam, Usman Khawaja and Rashid Khan: PSL 2021 Team of the Year

Multan Sultans will bid to claim their first HBL Pakistan Super League title at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday night, when they go up against a Peshawar Zalmi side who have been to the final more often than any other side.

It seems remarkable to think Multan arrived in Abu Dhabi with just two points in the competition so far, and needing to win every game thereafter to make it through.

They have done so in fine fashion, were the first side through to their final, and they excellence is reflected in the make up of our team of the tournament.

PSL 2021 Team of the Year

1. Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

2. Hazratullah Zazai (Peshawar Zalmi)

3. Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United)

4. Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans)

5. Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi)

6. Mohammed Rizwan (Multan Sultans)

7. Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

8. Hasan Ali (Islamabad United)

9. Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans)

10. Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

11. Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans)

To find out the reasons these stars made the best XI, check out the photo gallery above.