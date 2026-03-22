No fans at start of PSL 2026 due to fuel crisis and austerity measures

The Pakistan board has taken some tough decisions amid the ongoing global crisis, deciding to hold the opening matches of the T20 competition behind closed doors and at just two venues.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that due to the continuing fuel crisis and austerity measures in place at various levels in the country, it was inappropriate to have PSL matches at all venues will full crowds in.

The war in the Middle East and the subsequent oil crisis have already affected countries across the globe, with many rationing fuel, enabling work from home provisions and cutting down on non-essential activities.

On Sunday, the Pakistan board took the drastic step of hosting PSL matches behind closed doors.

“These are tough decisions. On the one hand, we asked public to restrict movement and on the other (we can’t ask) fans to come to the stadium. So as long as this crisis goes, maybe 10 days or 15 days, we will not allow fans at the venues. Matches will be held behind closed doors,” Naqvi said.

“Also, we will not have an opening ceremony and will go straight to the match. We can’t be saving on one side and have ceremonies on the other.”

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The absence of crowd will hit the franchises the most as they form a major portion of their revenue streams. Naqvi said that the Pakistan board will compensate all franchises for the loss of gate money.

“We will carry the burden as much as we can,” Naqvi said.

Also, the PSL will only be held in Lahore and Karachi for now to conserve resources.

Legal action against players

Another growing concern for the league is the number of players who have opted out of the PSL, with some deciding to play in the Indian Premier League which starts on Saturday.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of the PSL after securing a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Others like Aussies Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson, West Indies' Gudakesh Motie and South African Ottneil Baartman have opted out for varying reasons.

Naqvi said the board will take legal action wherever appropriate.

“We will take action against the players according to the rules,” Naqvi said.

Last year, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch was banned from PSL for a year for opting out of the league and signing up for Mumbai Indians.

There have been so signs of similar steps being taken in the IPL. However, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal admitted the shortage of cooking gas and fuel is a concern and the board is keeping an eye on the situation.