When does PSL 2026 start and how to watch matches in UAE?

Organisers of the Pakistan Super League will have mixed feelings as the franchise tournament kicks off this week.

It will undoubtedly be a moment to celebrate for Pakistan cricket as two new teams will take the field after attracting record bids – Hyderabad and Rawalpindi.

A player auction was also held for the first time for this year's edition, with a top salary of half a million dollars. Also, the PSL signed a new broadcast deal worth almost $100 million, highlighting the growing power of the franchise format in every part of the cricket world.

But all is not well. The global energy crisis caused by the Iran war is being severely felt in various parts of the globe.

The Pakistan board has been forced to bring in strict austerity measures in line with the national policy in place to ensure optimum utilisations of resources.

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PSL 2026 restrictions

The PSL will be held behind closed doors, at least until the energy crisis subsides over the coming weeks. The Pakistan board has also decided to cancel the opening ceremony, highlighting the need to conserve resources at a time of crisis.

Also, matches will be held at only two venues – Lahore and Karachi – to ensure quick turnaround and cut down on travel and logistics.

Challenges

Having PSL matches at just two venues would have been manageable a few years back when there were five teams participating in the league.

However, the PSL has now grown to eight teams. Having eight teams playing and training at two venues pose a new set of challenges with regards to access to cricket facilities for a month-long tournament.

Also, the decision to not allow even local fans at venues has not gone down well some cricket supporters in Pakistan.

Schedule

The PSL begins on Thursday, March 26, in Lahore. The first match is between title holders Lahore Qalandars and new franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen from 6pm UAE time. Matches begin at 1.30pm and 6pm.

How to watch matches in the UAE?

The Pakistan Super League will be shown live in the UAE on the Starzplay app.