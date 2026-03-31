Fakhar Zaman suspended for two matches over ball-tampering amid disciplinary drama in PSL

The Pakistan Super League witnessed a flurry of disciplinary action, with star batter Fakhar Zaman handed the biggest punishment.

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar was suspended for two matches by the PSL over ​ball-tampering charges during the match against ⁠Karachi Kings.

The incident took place during the final over of the match on Sunday with Karachi needing 14 ⁠runs to win. Fakhar, Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf held a brief discussion, during which ⁠Fakhar took the ball momentarily.

The umpire ​then ⁠approached Rauf and ‌asked to see the ball. Following consultations, the on-field umpires awarded five penalty runs to Karachi and ordered the ball to be changed.

The penalty proved costly as Karachi's target came down to nine needed from six balls. Abbas Afridi hit a four and a six to seal victory.

However, Fakhar denied the charge and took part in a full hearing.

There, match referee Roshan Mahanama reviewed all evidence and allowed Fakhar to contest the allegations. Following the hearing, the left-handed batter was handed the maximum allowed punishment under a Level 3 charge.

The batter and Lahore now have 48 hours to contest the decision.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi team's fast bowler Naseem Shah was fined a massive 20 million ⁠Pakistani rupees ($71,684) for breaching ⁠clauses of ​his central contract and social media guidelines.

Naseem was punished for a post on his ​social ⁠media account, ‌later deleted, which appeared to ​criticise Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PCB subsequently handed Naseem reportedly the largest financial penalty in Pakistan cricket history, roughly equivalent to eight months of the bowler's central contract ​salary. The board also penalised his social media manager.

“It was ​noted ‌that Naseem Shah's social media adviser ⁠has already been terminated and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the ​PCB's jurisdiction,” the PCB added.

Fellow fast bowler and Lahore captain Shaheen also landed in trouble.

The left-arm pacer was fined by his team after local police complained to the PSL management about Afridi and Sikandar Raza hosting guests at the hotel room, which was against tournament and anti-corruption guidelines.

“In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Afridi for his involvement,” Lahore Qalandars said in a statement.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Raza tried to shed light on the incident, insisting that he had merely met his family members and added Shaheen only facilitated the meeting.