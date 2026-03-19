UAE's T20 World Cup campaign has shown national team where they must improve

The postponement of the UAE’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Nepal has been a mixed blessing for the national team.

The players must have been keen get back on track after their T20 World Cup exit, in matches against Oman and Nepal, at the new-look stadium in Kathmandu where they know a rousing atmosphere always awaits.

But the enforced break, brought on by the ongoing conflict in the region, will at least give them time to examine their performance in India.

The national team were soundly beaten by South Africa and New Zealand. What occurred for those two in the remainder of the tournament suggests there is no shame in that.

The Proteas were the only side to beat India in the tournament, while New Zealand subsequently beat them to make it all the way to the final.

In the UAE’s other two matches, there was plenty of reason for optimism. They beat Canada, which was their third win at a World Cup, after their 50-over success against the Netherlands in 1996 and against Namibia in the T20 version in 2022.

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The other game was the one from which the UAE could learn the most. The narrow loss against Afghanistan could have ended differently, were it not for a few small differences.

According to Dhruv Parashar, the UAE all-rounder, improving on those minutiae can be decisive if the UAE are to take big scalps on the world stage.

“It is all about the small things, like fielding in a crunch situation, and finishing the innings well, whether it be bowling or batting,” Parashar said.

“Cricket is a game of inches and small margins. If you can score an extra 15 or 20 runs at the end of an innings with the bat, or stop that when you are bowling, or take a good catch from a 50-50 chance, these are what is important.

“At the death, there is more pressure, bowling against highly skilled batters who have played a lot in these kind of situations. They are more used to it than most of us.

“We have been getting very good exposure before the tournament. It is about minute things that we need to keep together at the end of innings.”

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All three of the UAE’s wins at World Cups to date have come against fellow Associate nations. The next goal – along with regular participation in global events – must be to take out one of the Test elite.

The national team have beaten New Zealand, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at senior level in recent years, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan at age-group level.

Parashar was himself part of a UAE Under-19 side who beat the West Indies at a World Cup. Playing in a World Cup at senior level opened his eyes to the sort of details that experienced players from mainstream cricket countries take for granted.

“I’m grateful and privileged to get this opportunity aged 21. A World Cup in India is my dream,” Parashar said. “I learnt quite a lot, in terms of playing on different grounds, and the quick turnover between venues.

“In Chennai, the bounce was low because the square was small, so when I was getting it in one bounce to the keeper, I had to make sure I was getting it fuller.

“In Delhi I could afford to be a little further back as there would be more bounce. It was about working out how you could get that into play and use it your advantage.

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“Bowling to the best and playing with the best, at a World Cup which is a highly professional environment, it is about trying to make that routine.”

Parashar, 21, said many of the memories from playing in Chennai and Delhi will stay with him for a long time.

“When we had to walk out for the national anthems with the [mascots], and the flames are coming up from the side, and we are walking down the red carpet, it was a great feeling,” Parashar said.

“Standing in the line for the national anthem, that gets a little emotional. I have seen that lots on the TV, and that is basically the best feeling you can get.

“That was one of my favourite memories from every game, then in Delhi, stepping out of the bus, there where drums and bands playing music. That would get you pumping for the games.

“Those are the things I really appreciated.”