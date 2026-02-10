  • UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's superb unbeaten knock of 66 was not enough to stop his team falling to a 10-wicket T20 World Cup thrashing by New Zealand. AFP
    UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's superb unbeaten knock of 66 was not enough to stop his team falling to a 10-wicket T20 World Cup thrashing by New Zealand. AFP
  • New Zealand opener Tim Seifert's unbeaten on 89 came off 45 balls. Getty Images
    New Zealand opener Tim Seifert's unbeaten on 89 came off 45 balls. Getty Images
  • Haider Ali was the pick of UAE bowlers with his four overs going for 27 runs. Getty Images
    Haider Ali was the pick of UAE bowlers with his four overs going for 27 runs. Getty Images
  • Finn Allen and Tim Seifert led New Zealand to victory with 28 balls remaining. Getty Images
    Finn Allen and Tim Seifert led New Zealand to victory with 28 balls remaining. Getty Images
  • UAE captain Muhammad Waseem fields the ball. AFP
    UAE captain Muhammad Waseem fields the ball. AFP
  • Finn Allen of New Zealand celebrates his half century. Getty Images
    Finn Allen of New Zealand celebrates his half century. Getty Images
  • UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's knock off 66 included four fours and three sixes, helping his team reach 173-6. Getty Images
    UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's knock off 66 included four fours and three sixes, helping his team reach 173-6. Getty Images
  • UAE's Muhammad Waseem celebrates after reaching 50. AFP
    UAE's Muhammad Waseem celebrates after reaching 50. AFP
  • New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE batter Aryansh Sharma for eight. AFP
    New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE batter Aryansh Sharma for eight. AFP
  • UAE's Alishan Sharafu hit 55 off 47 balls. AFP
    UAE's Alishan Sharafu hit 55 off 47 balls. AFP

Sport

Cricket

UAE thrashed by New Zealand in T20 World Cup opener

National team fall to 10-wicket defeat in Chennai despite half-centuries from Muhammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

February 10, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE were given a stark reality check at the start of the T20 World Cup as they were thrashed by New Zealand.

The national team entered the tournament at a low ebb, with a miserable run of form and player indiscipline clouding the build up.

They started the even with one player loss in their squad than all other teams, after Mohammed Zohaib was thrown out in the days preceding their first game.

And yet when they took the field at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, they briefly enjoyed some moments of cheer.

First, Muhammed Waseem won the toss, and opted to have first use of a pristine wicket.

Then the captain and Alishan Sharafu, his young deputy, were able to cast aside the bad vibes with an impressive alliance for the second wicket.

The duo shared 107 in just over 13 overs, laying the platform for UAE’s total of 173-6 from their 20 overs. Each lodged milestones: Waseem was not out on 66 at the end, while Sharafu made 55 from 47 balls.

The good cheer did not last long, though, as New Zealand’s openers savaged the UAE bowlers.

The UAE had become the first non-Test nation to beat New Zealand, in a T20I in Dubai back in 2023. The idea that a repeat could be possible was quickly scotched by Finn Allen and Tim Seifert.

The openers were in destructive form as they carried their side to the victory with an unbroken partnership for the first wicket.

Each carried their bats; Seifert blazed 89 in 42 balls and Allen finished on 84 in 50 deliveries.

More to follow...

Updated: February 10, 2026, 12:57 PM
T20 World Cup 2026UAE cricketNew Zealand cricket