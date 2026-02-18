UAE battered and bruised by South Africa as they exit T20 World Cup

A T20 World Cup that has been bruising, literally and figuratively, for the UAE reached a predictably sorry end as they were thrashed by South Africa in the drizzle in Delhi.

The national team’s third appearance on 20-over cricket’s global stage was bookended by a couple of harsh lessons from international cricket’s big boys.

The start, in Chennai eight days earlier, was unexpectedly promisingly as Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu provided some fight with the bat.

The resistance was brief, though, as New Zealand’s openers obliterated the UAE bowlers, on their way to a 10-wicket win.

In between times, having moved to Delhi, there were some glimmers of light in the form of scores by Aryansh Sharma and – twice – by Sohaib Khan. They beat Canada, and pushed Afghanistan close.

But by the time they made it to the ground for the final group game against the Proteas, their race was run.

Their exit had been confirmed a day earlier. The fact South Africa were already long since confirmed as qualified for the Super Eight rendered the fixture a dead rubber.

That meant they rested some of their stars, and gave a run out to those who had been on the bench. It did not mean, though, that they went easy on the UAE.

Again, there was brief optimism at the start. Waseem, the UAE captain, took to Kagiso Rabada as he made 22 in 12 balls.

Once he misjudged a full-length ball from left-arm spinner George Linde, and was trapped LBW, the scoring rate of the national team was clipped.

Sharafu battled bravely, but wore some nasty blows for his efforts. He twice had to have concussion checks. First, he was hit on the back of the helmet by a rapid bouncer from Kwena Maphaka.

Later, he had the protector at the back of his helmet snapped when he wore a short ball from Corbin Bosch, who was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers with 3-12.

The South Africa quick bowlers were just maintaining a bizarre cricket World Cup tradition. Perhaps still the most famous incident on the world stage involving a UAE player occurred 30 years ago, when the national team debuted at an ODI World Cup.

Back then, Sultan Zarawani, the UAE’s pioneering cricket captain, came out to bat wearing a floppy hat, rather than a helmet.

Allan Donald, the fearsome South African fast bowler, promptly sent down a bouncer which hit the Emirati allrounder on the forehead.

At least Sharafu had the protection of a helmet. He batted on to make 45, which was the foundation of the UAE’s total of 122-6.

It was something to defend but, given the firepower in the Proteas batting line up, was not likely to be remotely enough.

The UAE’s bowlers did at least have four souvenirs to remember the day by. Haider Ali trapped Aiden Markram, the South Africa captain, in front.

It said much about the UAE’s toils at this competition that that was the first wicket taken by one of their spinners in the competition.

It was followed by a second. Mohammed Farooq had Ryan Rickelton caught on the boundary rope by Dhruv Parashar.

Mohammed Jawadullah had Quinton de Kock caught by Syed Haider, and Mohammed Arfan dismissed Dewald Brevis.

The wickets did little to slow South Africa’s progress towards victory, though. They maintained their perfect form in the group phase as they brought up their fourth win from four, with six wickets and the best part of seven overs to spare.