Sandbox Swapmeet: Inside Dubai’s rapidly growing pop culture convention

Sandbox Swapmeet, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing pop culture conventions, is under way at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together collectors, gamers, comic book enthusiasts and cosplayers for a four-day celebration of fandom.

The home-grown event, which finishes on Sunday, is expected to attract more than 16,000 visitors, with a programme including comics, manga, anime, gaming, trading cards, retro toys, art and cosplay activities.

Founded as a community-driven gathering for collectors and enthusiasts, Sandbox Swapmeet has developed across multiple events in Dubai, growing from a niche marketplace into a major regional pop culture event. Organisers say this year’s convention is the largest yet, with an expanded stage programme and increased community presence.

Sandbox Swapmeet has grown from a niche marketplace into a major regional pop culture event. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The move to the Dubai World Trade Centre is a significant step up for the convention, placing it alongside many of the UAE’s biggest entertainment and fan events.

What distinguishes Sandbox Swapmeet from other international conventions is its emphasis on local collectors, independent artists and fan communities.

Alongside commercial vendors and retailers, the event has become known for giving space to hobbyists, retro gaming enthusiasts, toy photographers, customisers and emerging illustrators who often operate outside traditional convention circuits.

The convention showcases local collectors, independent artists and fan communities. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

One of the headline attractions this year is Abu Dhabi-based Sandstorm Comics, which joins the event as title sponsor. The comic book studio will showcase its catalogue of original titles, including Solarblader, All Upon a Time, Wrath of the Feral and Space Scavengers, alongside artist signings, giveaways and fan experiences.

The company will also present new children’s books under its Little Storm imprint.

“Sandbox Swapmeet is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the comic and pop culture community in the UAE,” said Mo Abedin, editor-in-chief of Sandstorm Comics.

“Supporting events like this helps strengthen a sustainable creative ecosystem, where stories created in Abu Dhabi can thrive alongside global icons.”

Alongside comics and collectibles, the event includes gaming tournaments, retro arcade experiences, artist showcases and cosplay competitions. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Alongside comics and collectibles, Sandbox Swapmeet (delete) includes gaming tournaments, retro arcade experiences and artist showcases, reflecting the increasingly broad appeal of fandom culture in the region.

Conventions, gaming festivals and collectible fairs continue to attract younger audiences in the UAE. Anime screenings, trading card tournaments and retro gaming communities have rapidly increased in recent years, particularly among collectors seeking in-person spaces to connect with fellow fans.

Single-day tickets for Sandbox Swapmeet start at Dh35, with four-day passes available for Dh100.