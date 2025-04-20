'Solarpunk' graphic novel set 500 years in Abu Dhabi's future unveiled at comic con

Science fiction is a popular genre, but it's often chronically pessimistic. To combat the negative trend, the team at Abu Dhabi's Sandstorm comics has created a new hopeful subgenre centering around sustainability that imagines a brighter future for the UAE – even 500 years from now. For his Abu Dhabi-set science fiction graphic novel <i>Solarblader</i>, Emirati writer Mo Abedin focuses his speculative fiction on renewable energy, inspired by the initiatives happening in the current-day UAE. Dubbing the new subgenre "solarpunk", due to the reliance on solar energy in his version of the future, he hopes to inspire a new trend. Sandstorm debuted the first volume of Abedin’s graphic novel titled <i>Solarblade </i>at this year's Middle East Film and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/04/18/comic-con-abu-dhabi-2025/" target="_blank">Comic Con</a>, which ends today. Set in an alternate universe Abu Dhabi in 2525, it imagines the UAE capital fully reliant on solar energy, bolstered by alien technology that helps harness the full power of the sun. Abedin was inspired by his love for rollerblading and the videogame<i> Jet Set Radio</i> in his youth. As a result, his novel features characters who rollerblade, or rather, "solarblade". “I loved rollerblading as a kid, so I wanted to introduce a new sport, because people use energy in a different way in this world,” Abedin says. <i>Solarblader</i> is primarily centres around a sub-culture made up of passionate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/25/emirati-comics-exhibition-puts-spotlight-on-uae-illustrators/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> characters that participate in the fictional sport. Abedin says he has injected several references and easter eggs for those who know Abu Dhabi and will recognise and appreciate the nods. The art style of the graphic novel is vibrant and colourful. Sandstorm have employed a globally recognised team of comic book professionals to achieve its singular style. Ozgur Yildirim from Turkey is the primary artist on <i>Solarblader</i>. His previous work includes Marvel's <i>Loki </i>comic book series. Italian illustrator Leonardo Paciarotti, who did the colouring for the graphic novel, has worked with all the major studios in the past, including Marvel, DC Comics and Bandai Namco. The lettering on <i>Solarblader</i> was done by Janice Chiang, an American comic book letterer with more than 40 years of experience in the field. Abedin says the world in his graphic novel has the potential to adapt to other mediums such as video games, cartoons and films. “Comic books want to become something else,” Abedin adds. “It's an unbelievable storyboard on steroids.” Visitors to the MEFCC can get their hands on the first volume of <i>Solarblader</i>, which has several cover options. The second volume is due for release next year, with the third and final volume coming in 2027. Abedin says he’s thankful to be part of a platform like Sandstorm comics that allows him to tell Emirati stories, something he says was not possible in the past. “We've been consuming a lot of stuff that's come from overseas, but now we're able to tell each other stories with the same, if not better, quality than what you'd expect from the international market.” Sandstorm are due to open their new headquarters next month on Yas Island at the TwoFour54 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/09/29/new-community-hub-from-twofour54-aims-to-be-the-ultimate-creative-space-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Creative Hub</a>. The new facility will house the company’s offices, as well as a dedicated floor for workshops, classes and events. Abedin, himself a director at Sandstorm, says the location will be bringing renowned artists from around the world the offer their expertise and knowledge during panels and Q&A sessions. “Sandstorm is primarily a platform to help local artists, local storytellers to create their concepts, their comics.” Sandstorm holds a submission season every year, welcoming artists in the UAE to submit their ideas with supporting scripts and artwork. Once chosen, they are guided through the process of bringing their idea to life and unto the page. “We help build their strengths up,” Abedin says. “We put them through mentorship programs, develop a full script and then we help them create.”