Sandstorm comics debuts Solarblader graphic novel at Middle East Film and Comic Con. Photo: @SandstormComics / X
Sandstorm comics debuts Solarblader graphic novel at Middle East Film and Comic Con. Photo: @SandstormComics / X

Culture

Books

'Solarpunk' graphic novel set 500 years in Abu Dhabi's future unveiled at comic con

Solarblader, written by Emirati author Mo Abedin for UAE's Sandstorm comics, is the first of a planned trilogy

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

April 20, 2025