The Emirati Comics Exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat displays different styles and sets of influences. Pawan Singh / The National
The Emirati Comics Exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat displays different styles and sets of influences. Pawan Singh / The National

Culture

Emirati Comics Exhibition puts spotlight on UAE illustrators

Three-week event at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi also features free workshops for budding creatives

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

September 25, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit