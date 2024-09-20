Brian Eno, Farah Nabulsi and Shepard Fairey among stars supporting new Gaza fundraising initiative

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/07/15/brian-eno-joins-global-artists-for-palestine-album-its-not-complicated/" target="_blank">Brian Eno</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/fatima-bhutto-on-forging-her-own-path-her-famous-last-name-and-hanging-out-with-shah-rukh-khan-1.974554" target="_blank">Fatima Bhutto</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/american-street-artist-shepard-fairey-opens-his-first-middle-east-show-in-dubai-1.1184471" target="_blank">Shepard Fairey</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/05/jeremy-corbyn-re-elected-chants-of-free-palestine-as-former-leader-beats-labour/" target="_blank">Jeremy Corbyn</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/29/farah-nabulsi-the-teacher-palestine/" target="_blank">Farah Nabulsi </a>are among dozens of celebrities taking part in a new T-shirt fund-raising campaign for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/israel-gaza-war-live-pager-explosions/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The initiative, titled Gaza, You’ll Never Walk Alone, is organised by Pressure Cooker Arts, a UK non-profit arts and advocacy organisation that focuses on the Middle East. The month-long campaign is now in its final week. It is selling T-shirts to raise funds for three organisations working to help civilians in Gaza and bolster Palestinian rights. They are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unrwa/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/18/mpox-monkeypox-health-emergency-why-pakistan-sweden/" target="_blank">Medecins Sans Frontieres</a> and Makan. The former two organisations provide vital support to civilians through emergency aid, medical and psychological support, primary health care, education and social services. Makan, meanwhile, is a UK-based charity led by Palestinians and dedicated to highlighting Palestinian culture and history. The T-shirt, which is being sold as part of the fund-raiser, is designed with a watermelon motif, a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity. The watermelon design is filled with the words “You’ll never walk alone.” Lebanese lettering artist Samer Bou Saleh is behind the Arabic iteration of the design, whereas UK graphic artist Bethan Emerson produced the English counterpart. “I, like so many ordinary people, have often felt powerless and wanted a way to express my abhorrence at what Israel is doing in Gaza particularly, and all of occupied Palestine, with the support of our governments and, in many ways, our mainstream media,” says William Parry, director of Pressure Cooker Arts. “But we are not powerless and with the visible involvement of so many principled artists and influencers we can reach millions of people as part of a vital process of building change at a grass roots level. This campaign is a way to support the invaluable work of these three organisations while at the same time wearing that support and raising awareness on our streets, from London to LA.” Several dozen artists and celebrities have rallied in support of the initiative, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/24/bridgerton-season-three-review/" target="_blank"><i>Bridgerton</i></a><i> </i>star India Amarteifio, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/11/05/the-crown-season-5-review-the-show-is-still-a-gem-for-netflix/" target="_blank"><i>The Crown</i></a><i> </i>actors Khalid Abdalla and Tobias Menzies, and singer and TV presenter Charlotte Church. “The genocide that is happening in Palestine at the hands of Israel is one of the biggest tests of our individual and collective moral fibre,” Church said in a statement of support for the initiative. “Currently the world is failing that test. “Being able to wear a slogan T-shirt in support of Palestine or a keffiyeh provides a constant visual reminder to others of what is happening and raises vital funds for these vital organisations working on the ground who are desperately trying to improve the lives of Palestinian people under horrific conditions. I’m happy to lend my voice and support to this wonderful campaign. Free Palestine.”