Abu Dhabi Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025: Pop culture celebration in Abu Dhabi is bigger and better

Dedicated fans of everything from anime, television and film to gaming and pro wrestling are descending upon Abu Dhabi this weekend for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/14/abu-dhabi-comic-con-2025/" target="_blank">Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025</a>. The pop culture festival, being staged in the capital for the fourth consecutive year after relocating from Dubai, gets bigger and better each year. Running at Abu Dhabi National Convention Centre (Adnec) until Sunday, this year's MEFCC promises a host of exciting activities, plenty of merchandise and a chance to meet some of the world's biggest film and television celebrities. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/04/04/andrew-garfield-comic-con-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Andrew Garfield</a>, star of<i> The Amazing Spider-Man;</i> Charlie Cox, star of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/05/daredevil-born-again-foggy-nelson-death/" target="_blank"><i>Daredevil</i></a><i>;</i> and Natalia Dyer, star of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/11/07/what-the-stranger-things-season-5-premiere-title-means/" target="_blank"><i>Stranger Things</i></a><i>, </i>are among the big-name personalities to look out for. Pop culture pioneers from the UAE are also part of the mix. Emirati comic book publisher <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/25/emirati-comics-exhibition-puts-spotlight-on-uae-illustrators/" target="_blank">Sandstorm </a>has a strong presence and a large booth. The publishing house is releasing new comic books this year, with support from the Department of Tourism and Culture – Abu Dhabi. Collectors will be able to find some of the rarest products available for sale. Everything from <i>Pokemon</i> cards to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/meet-the-funko-pop-collector-who-has-more-than-600-models-in-his-dubai-villa-1.64789" target="_blank">Funko Pop!</a> can be found here. Gaming powerhouse Bandai Namco, for example, has a large booth to show off its comprehensive library of beloved characters. But not all booths are occupied by large companies. Some are manned by passionate people who make an effort to have a bespoke collection of products to sell. Take Khaldoon as an example. He owns a pop culture products business called Second Chance, which sources and purchases toys, books and trinkets from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. His booth is unique, offering something for every nostalgic pop culture fan. “Outside of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/comic-cons/" target="_blank">Comic Con</a>, all this stuff is with me at home,” explains Khaldoon. “I keep buying stuff and selling it here, but it has grown too big and I intend to sell some of the items online soon.” Khaldoon started his venture during the Covid-19 pandemic and now sells some of the most unique and sought-after products for collectors. He says the most valuable product he has available is a sealed cassette tape of the Disney’s <i>Pocahontas</i> soundtrack in Arabic. “People come and see things they would not have seen for years, either having owned it before or wanted to but never got to own it. That’s why it’s called Second Chance, because I’m giving people a second chance to own these valuable and nostalgic products.” The booth is festooned from top to bottom with products of yesteryear and Khaldoon pays close attention to each acquisition, sourcing them himself from different parts of the world. Educational institutions have also set up booths at this year's convention. All the way from Singapore, 3DSense Media School is here to promote programmes that, it says, have already led to alumni’s work appearing on big blockbuster films and video games. The school offers courses in various fields, including 3D animation, motion design and concept art. The intensive one-year courses would normally take three years to complete, it says. Most of the students are straight out of high school and university but 3DSense Media School is increasingly welcoming older people who are changing careers to work in the industry. One highlight of the convention each year is the Artist Alley, where independent artists set up tables to sell their work. Hamda Al Khaja, an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/25/emirati-comics-exhibition-puts-spotlight-on-uae-illustrators/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> designer and animator, is participating for the fourth time. Al Khaja’s work represents her Emirati identity, with everything from dolls to key chains showcasing the characters she has created. The standout character is Amal, a young Emirati woman who wears traditional clothing and can be found on most of her merchandise. “I like how a large number of participants here in Abu Dhabi, and especially in the Artist Alley, are from different nationalities,” Al Khaja says. She is also proud to see so many other Emirati artists getting involved. The Artist Alley has also attracted international creatives. Marios Dol has brought his art from Greece to sell in Abu Dhabi. His work revolves around anime characters which he draws digitally then prints. He has also mastered a technique to print on glossy paper. “I was checking some conventions last year and I wanted to expand a little bit, so I stumbled upon Middle East Film and Comic Con,” says Dol. He hopes his art can find its audience here in the UAE capital. Japanese manga artist S Yuri has arrived with a special edition of his manga book, <i>Exeed Cyclone</i>. It was originally written in Japanese, but Yuri has had it translated via ChatGPT and has printed out copies to sell here in Abu Dhabi. Yuri is unsure how accurate the translation is but hopes that those who purchase the manga can tell him how it can improve. “There is a more advanced version of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/31/chatgpt-users-sam-altman-one-million/" target="_blank">ChatGPT</a> that might have done a better job, but that is not the point,” he says. “I want it to just be more accessible and, if there is appeal, I will do more with better translations.” <i>Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025 runs at Adnec, Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 11pm. Adult tickets are Dh200 on Saturday and Dh180 on Sunday</i>