Daredevil: Born Again reunites its three stars, and then presents them immediately with tragedy. Photo: Disney+
'No one wanted to do it' - Inside Daredevil: Born Again's most shocking twist

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and the show's creative team tell The National why the Disney+ revival series had to begin in tragedy

William Mullally
March 05, 2025