Things to do and see at Bred Abu Dhabi 2025

Bred Abu Dhabi, a street culture festival presented by Hypebeast, is back for its third year. Running from April 23 to 27 at Yas Marina Circuit, the event will feature live music, streetwear, gaming, sports, street food and art. Here’s a list of all the concerts, activities and streetwear brands to look out for at this year’s festival. Hip-hop singer Nas, UK rapper Nines, Canadian R&B star Partynextdoor and regional talents including Adonis and Cairokee will all take to the Bred Arena stage. On opening night, Karim Osama, Asayel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/01/23/bred-abu-dhabi-the-synaptik-asayel/" target="_blank">The Synaptik</a> will perform solo sets – before coming together for the premiere of their track, <i>Hena</i>, composed especially for the festival. Palestinian rapper The Synaptik, whose real name is Laith Al Husseini, is known for his powerful lyrics. His latest album, <i>Al Taman</i>, explores mental health and personal struggles – topics rarely addressed in Arabic hip-hop. Asayel’s debut single, Asliyah, blends Hejazi slang from her native Saudi region. She wowed crowds with a standout performance at last year’s Soundstorm festival in Riyadh. Osama, meanwhile, has built a reputation for energetic pop tracks enriched with the electro-influenced sounds of Mahraganat music. Other regional artists on the line-up include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/04/11/lebanese-singer-dana-hourani-new-ysl-beauty-ambassador/" target="_blank">Dana Hourani</a>, Nayra, Marwan Moussa, Saud G, Afroto and Blu Fiefer. From exclusive streetwear drops to global collaborations, Bred’s fashion zone will feature labels including Pieces Uniques, Daily Paper, Les Benjamins, 5ivepillars and Precious Trust. Sneaker brands such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/08/02/olympic-shoes-nike-basketball/" target="_blank">Adidas</a>, Asics, Umbro, Timberland, New Era and New Balance will also have a presence. The festival will also feature a number of homegrown UAE talent at booths by Ser, Mesmari, Basement, and Wyld x Jeeski, as well as multi-brand favourites such as Sneaker District, Foot Locker and JD Sports. The Top Baller Gulf 1v1 Cup finals will take place at the festival to culminate a tournament that started in Dubai in January. The winner of the tournament will earn themselves a 12-month boot deal from adidas. A women’s 5v5 tournament called Copa Laha will be led by Budreya Faisal, the founder of Dubai club <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/09/15/banaat-fc-the-uaes-game-changing-new-club-aiming-to-break-barriers-in-womens-football/" target="_blank">Banaat FC</a>. Gamers can meet NBA 2K League pros and test their skills at the NBA 2K Zone, with interactive games like Catch & Win and Fast Break challenges. Street artist Futura will be signing copies of his book, <i>Futura: The Artist's Monograph</i>. Global artists including Marwan Shahin, Joelle Jabbour, Stephany and Shamma Bu Hazza will create custom pieces live. Visitors will also be treated to a tech-meets-art installation featuring projection mapping and a high-energy hip-hop dance show at the Nissan x Bred collab. Bred will host street food stalls with international favourites such as Gotham Burger Social Club and L’Industrie Pizzeria, plus Choukran, which will be serving up soulful Moroccan cuisine. Local eateries including Kaak Al Quds, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/mattar-farm-kitchen-charting-the-journey-of-the-home-grown-smokehouse-1.819217" target="_blank">Mattar</a>, Lila Taqueria, Lento and Polline will also be present. There will also be a block party hosted by Anghami, Fred’s Coffee Party and Discosan. Day passes for Bred Abu Dhabi cost Dh75 with concert tickets starting from Dh245.