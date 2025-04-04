Andrew Garfield to appear at 2025 Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Andrew Garfield, star of The Amazing Spider-Man, will appear at this year's Middle East Film and Comic Con. The three-day event will take place from April 18 to 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Garfield’s appearance was announced during a graffiti art stunt at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Friday. He will be joining a list of celebrities that includes Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio from Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again; Star Wars actor Ian McDiarmid; and Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer. They are expected to take part in a panel discussion and will be available for pictures and signing sessions.
Garfield is a two-time Oscar nominee thanks to his roles in Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick … Boom! Known for his versatile acting, he has collaborated with some of the film industry's top directors, appearing in David Fincher’s The Social Network; Martin Scorsese’s Silence; and David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake. He has also won a Golden Globe and a Tony Award.
Every year, pop culture enthusiasts flock to the UAE capital for an opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in film and television, along with renowned comic book artists. Previous Middle East Film and Comic Cons have featured Oscar Isaac, Matt Smith, Andy Serkis, Hayley Atwell, Stan Lee and Jason Momoa.
This year, a short film competition is taking place, with Dh10,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs. Cosplayers are also expected to descend on the convention to show off their skills and pay homage to their favourite characters in pop culture.
The event offers two types of tickets: standard and VIP. Standard tickets, available for single-day entry, are Dh150 for Friday and Sunday and Dh185 for Saturday. Those looking to attend all three days can purchase a standard pass for Dh395. VIP tickets are sold out.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
