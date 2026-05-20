Dubai Esports and Games Festival expands into its biggest event yet with anime, cosplay and global players

Dubai is preparing to host its biggest gaming event yet. This year’s Dubai Esports and Games Festival is expanding into a citywide programme from May 22 to June 7, reflecting the emirate’s growing ambitions in esports and digital entertainment.

Over 17 days, the festival will introduce immersive attractions, educational initiatives and family-focused experiences, while bringing together gamers, creators, developers and industry leaders from around the world.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the event arrives at a time when the UAE’s gaming sector continues to flourish. According to figures shared by organisers, the country’s gaming market reached $1.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to nearly double by 2034.

“This year’s Dubai Esports and Games Festival is set to be our most ambitious, dynamic and accessible edition yet,” says Muna Al Falasi, director of esports and games strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

“The 17-day festival widens our reach and attracts more visitors, talent and companies to experience the gaming ecosystem. The dates also coincide with Eid Al Adha, giving people an opportunity to come together with friends and family.”

New attractions this year include Amazon Battle Arena and motorsport-inspired Velocity Garage. Photo: DEF Info

The expanded dates further align with the UAE’s Year of the Family initiative, with organisers placing emphasis on multigenerational participation and accessible programming.

Central to the festival is the return of GameExpo, which runs from June 5 to 7 with early-bird tickets starting from Dh10. The festival will also see the return of the Dubai Cosplay Championship, as well as matchups and gaming showdowns through Play Beyond.

New attractions and activities include: Neo Tokyo District, an anime-inspired immersive zone blending retail, fandom and visual storytelling; Amazon Battle Arena, which will bring gaming into the physical world through live-action challenges; and Velocity Garage, which will feature high-intensity racing simulators inspired by motorsport.

“There is a culture that exists around gaming,” Al Falasi says. “Today, gaming is no longer just about sitting on a chair. It has evolved into a versatile form of entertainment where people of all ages can participate, connect and enjoy themselves.”

Muna Al Falasi, director of esports and games strategy at DFRE, says this year’s festival is set to be its most accessible yet. Photo: DEF Info

Beyond entertainment, organisers are positioning the festival as a gateway into the gaming industry itself. A new Education and Gaming Summit on June 4 will bring together students, universities and global industry leaders to discuss career options in gaming.

“With free admission, this important event will help unlock meaningful pathways into the sector,” Al Falasi says.

The initiative supports the goals of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033, which aims to establish the emirate among the world’s leading gaming cities while creating jobs and supporting start-ups and talent development.

As part of that push, the summit will feature CV clinics, workshops and panel discussions with recruiters and developers. The wider educational programme also includes competitions aimed at younger students, including the Dubai Culture Imagination Heroes and the Game Changers challenges, which encourage children and teenagers to develop original gaming concepts and creative projects.

“Providing such opportunities is essential if we are to inspire the next generation to enter the gaming and esports industry,” Al Falasi says.

Dubai Cosplay Championship will return to the festival. Photo: DEF Info

For Dubai, the festival has become part of a wider strategy tied to technology, creativity and tourism. What began as a gaming-focused event has evolved into a citywide gathering for developers, creators, brands and fans.

“We are committed to supporting the country’s ambition to be a global gaming powerhouse,” Al Falasi says. “DEF continues to evolve as more than a festival, connecting entertainment, education, creativity and economic opportunity within Dubai’s fast-growing digital sector.”