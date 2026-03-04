South Africa v New Zealand: Finn Allen century blasts Black Caps into T20 World Cup final

South Africa blasted their way into Sunday's T20 World Cup final after Finn Allen's record-breaking century helped them thrash South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Having restricted South Africa to 169-8 in their innings, with Marco Jansen top-scoring with a quick-fire half-century, New Zealand's opening pair of Allen and Tim Seifert quickly went to work on the hapless Proteas bowling attack.

The duo smashed 84 off the first six overs in what was the second-highest total during a powerplay at this year's tournament, behind only India's 86-1 against Namibia.

The partnership would contribute 117 off nine overs for the first wicket when Seifert was bowled by a despondent Kagiso Rabada for 58 that had come off 33 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

That brought Rachin Ravindra (13 not out) to the crease with the match all but over. It was Allen who hit the winning runs after smashing three fours and two sixes off consecutive Jansen deliveries, which took him to exactly 100 off just 33 balls in what is the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history.

His innings included 10 fours and eight sixes in total, beating the previous fastest knock held big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle who needed 47 balls to reach his century against England in 2016.

New Zealand thrash South Africa – in pictures

New Zealand had also sealed victory with 37 balls to spare in Kolkata and Mitch Santner's side will take some beating in the final.

They will now face the winner of Thursday's other semi-final between reigning champions India and the 2022 winners England in Sunday's showpiece at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“That is up there with the best,” said player-of-the-match Allen. “I just tried to get in good positions and wanted to put a good performance in for the team.

“We wanted to start straight and get them on the back foot early. When Tim is going like that, I can just give him the strike and contribute when I need.

“It is easy in a semi-final to stay up for the fight and we keep each other looking straight. You have to adapt to the wicket and training is important.

“You take the positives and celebrate the success. We have a final to win on Sunday and we look forward to that.”

Earlier, South Africa recovered ​from a precarious 77-5 to post a competitive total after Jansen led their recovery with a belligerent 55 not out.

South Africa went into the match on the back of seven wins in a row including a seven-wicket thumping of New Zealand in a group match.

But Matt Henry (2-34), Cole McConchie (2-9) and Ravindra (2-29) all chipped in with wickets for New Zealand before their opening batters put South Africa to the sword.

“If you look at the conditions, they bowled really well up front,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram. “Credit to their bowling unit. And obviously when someone plays an innings like that, you don't often come out on the right side of that.

“To get to 170 was a great effort to be fair. As it goes in T20 cricket, they got off to a flyer in the powerplay. Massive credit to Finn Allen's knock and Seifert's knock to kill the game off as early as they did.

“We will reflect as a group and we needed to adapt with the bat. We are disappointed but we are proud of this group of guys and it is just a tough evening.”

“We will let the emotion settle and then you have to break down the game. We have to get back on the horse and prepare for the future. It feels like a slap in the face and we need to be better as a team.”