West Indies finally on way home from India while Afghanistan postpone series in UAE

The ICC say those West Indies and South Africa players who are still in India after the T20 World Cup will depart within the next 24 hours.

The two sides have suffered long delays to their return flights as a consequence of the travel issues emanating from the conflict in the Gulf.

The West Indies played their last match in the competition on March 1. South Africa were knocked out at the semi-final stage by New Zealand on March 4.

Even though England finished a day after that, and have already made their return flight, the other two sides have faced lengthy delays.

The ICC stated on Wednesday morning that the issue would be resolved within the next day.

“Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Of the West Indies contingent, nine members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours.

“The ICC confirms that we are managing all additional logistics, including accommodation, as a result of these unforeseen travel disruptions.

“The ICC again thanks the two [sides], their players, families and staff for their patience as we ensure their safe transit home.”

India lift T20 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 4-15 as India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup final. Getty Images Info

India's Sanju Samson, centre, and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy during a victory lap. AFP Info

India players celebrate their win over New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Getty Images Info

India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final. AFP Info

India players celebrate after beating New Zealand. AFP Info

India captain Suryakumar Yadav poses for a photo with the trophy. Getty Images Info

Fireworks go off above Narendra Modi Stadium as India flags are displayed on the pitch after the final. Reuters Info

New Zealand batter Mitchell Santne is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India for 43. Getty Images Info

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates with bowler Jasprit Bumrah after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra. Reuters Info

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is bowled out by India's Axar Patel. Reuters Info

India's Axar Patel celebrates after bowling New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips for five. AFP Info

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman is bowled out by India's Hardik Pandya for three. Reuters Info

India fielder Ishan Kishan takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra for one. AFP Info

Opener Tim Seifert top scored for New Zealand after hitting 52 off 26 balls, including two fours and five sixes. Reuters Info

Sanju Samson cracked 89 off 46 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, helping India reach 255-5 off their 20 overs. AFP Info

Spectators watch as Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the T20 Cricket World Cup final. AFP Info

India's Abhishek Sharma hit 52 off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes. AFP Info

New Zealand bowler Jimmy Neesham - who finished with 3-46 off his four overs - celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of India. Getty Images Info

Mark Chapman of New Zealand tries but fails to catch out India's Abhishek Sharma. Getty Images Info

India's Ishan Kishan scored 54 runs off 25 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Reuters Info

New Zealand bowler Jimmy Neesham celebrates taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of India. Getty Images Info









































The unrest in the region has also led to the postponement of Afghanistan’s series with Sri Lanka in Sharjah and Dubai.

The two sides had been set to play three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting on Friday March 13.

But the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Wednesday it will be rescheduled to the last quarter of 2026 due to “logistical challenges”.

“Following the receipt of the required sanction from the Emirates Cricket Board, preparations had been finalised for hosting the matches across the two venues,” the ACB said.

“However, in early March, unforeseen developments created logistical constraints that affected travel arrangements and operational planning for the series.

“Despite the collective efforts of all parties to proceed with the event as planned, the logistical challenges remained beyond operational control, leading to the decision to postpone the series and explore rescheduling options.”

The ACB said the UAE remains the preferred venue for the rescheduled series.