West Indies finally on way home from India while Afghanistan postpone series in UAE

The ICC say those West Indies and South Africa players who are still in India after the T20 World Cup will depart within the next 24 hours.
The two sides have suffered long delays to their return flights as a consequence of the travel issues emanating from the conflict in the Gulf.
The West Indies played their last match in the competition on March 1. South Africa were knocked out at the semi-final stage by New Zealand on March 4.
Even though England finished a day after that, and have already made their return flight, the other two sides have faced lengthy delays.
The ICC stated on Wednesday morning that the issue would be resolved within the next day.
“Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours,” the ICC said in a statement.
“Of the West Indies contingent, nine members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours.
“The ICC confirms that we are managing all additional logistics, including accommodation, as a result of these unforeseen travel disruptions.
“The ICC again thanks the two [sides], their players, families and staff for their patience as we ensure their safe transit home.”
The unrest in the region has also led to the postponement of Afghanistan’s series with Sri Lanka in Sharjah and Dubai.
The two sides had been set to play three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting on Friday March 13.
But the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Wednesday it will be rescheduled to the last quarter of 2026 due to “logistical challenges”.
“Following the receipt of the required sanction from the Emirates Cricket Board, preparations had been finalised for hosting the matches across the two venues,” the ACB said.
“However, in early March, unforeseen developments created logistical constraints that affected travel arrangements and operational planning for the series.
“Despite the collective efforts of all parties to proceed with the event as planned, the logistical challenges remained beyond operational control, leading to the decision to postpone the series and explore rescheduling options.”
The ACB said the UAE remains the preferred venue for the rescheduled series.