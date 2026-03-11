Khuzaima Tanveer hoping for Hundred next after ‘dream’ PSL selection for Karachi Kings

Khuzaima Tanveer is aiming for more recognition in the Hundred this week, having already been picked to play in the Pakistan Super League.

The fast bowler has yet to play international cricket for the UAE. He will become eligible via the ICC’s three-year residency rule in September of this year.

He was entered into both the PSL and Hundred auctions as a UAE player, on the strength of his exploits with Desert Vipers in the DP World International League T20.

Khuzaima debuted midway through Season 3 of the UAE’s T20 franchise league at the start of 2025. He shone with four wickets on debut in Sharjah, and has scarcely looked back since.

He was one of the Vipers’ retained players ahead of the most recent season and was a central part of their first title win.

Even though he has yet to play for the national team, or any cricket of note other than the 18 matches he has played in a season and a half of the ILT20, his has clearly been noticed.

Six UAE players were entered into the longlist for the Hundred. After that was cut down to the provisional list for the auction, only Khuzaima was left.

That suggests there is interest in him from the franchises. When auction lists are decided for tournaments like the IPL, PSL and ILT20, the teams have to nominate players they would consider signing.

The UK-based league will have its first auction this week, having previously recruited players via either a draft system or direct negotiation. The women’s teams will bid first, on Wednesday, with Khuzaima awaiting his fate in the men’s auction a day later.

A variety of people on the Vipers' backroom staff are involved with Hundred franchises, and Khuzaima is hopeful it will count for something.

“From where I started with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, they provided me with the chance to play,” he said. “I performed well, and so it has become possible for me to be picked. Because of what I have done in the ILT20, people have been noticing me.

“The coaches told me I was being noticed, so I should stick to my plans and keep working hard. I don’t know which people are noticing, but hopefully things can come of that.”

Whether Khuzaima is recruited for the UK competition or not, he already has the PSL to look forward to.

Both he and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem were picked by Karachi Kings at the auction ahead of the new season, which starts later this month.

“I wasn’t expecting to get a bid from Karachi Kings,” Khuzaima said. “I thought I might get a chance with Peshawar Zalmi or Quetta Gladiators, as they suggested they would be keen to have me.

“But Karachi made their bid, and I was so excited. I was training at the time [with his club side Karwan Strikers] when the bidding was going on.

“When it got to me, I had to stop training and start watching the auction. It was a great feeling. I am from Karachi, so playing for my city, hopefully we can have a great season.

“When my name was picked, my trainer [at Karwan] said, ‘Khuzzie, you have done it – your dream has come true. You are playing the PSL as an overseas player, hopefully there are many more to come.’”

The situation has parallels to that of Usman Khan, who was months away from becoming eligible for selection for the UAE before being lost to the game here.

Usman had stated his keenness to represent his adopted country. But when Pakistan came calling after he excelled for Multan Sultans in the PSL, he reneged on his decision and pledged his allegiance to the country of his birth instead.

Usman has subsequently played in each of the past T20 World Cups for Pakistan, but has been hit with a lengthy ban from playing in the ILT20.

Players who are not yet eligible to represent the national team can play as UAE players in the ILT20. However, they have to have signed a statement saying it is their intention to play for the UAE when it is possible for them to do so.

Khuzaima says he cannot wait to get the chance to represent the national team, if selected, later this year. In the meantime, he wants to represent the country well at the PSL, playing alongside Waseem, whom he aims to play alongside in national colours one day.

“[Waseem] was saying, ‘Khuzzie, this is an honour for us to have Karachi Kings showing us respect like this, by selecting us.

“We have to do some extraordinary things for them like we did in the ILT20,’” Khuzaima said. “We want to be prepared and ready for the upcoming season.”