A father’s belief, a coach’s vision and a T20 World Cup dream for UAE’s Alishan Sharafu

Watching their son playing in a World Cup in India wearing blue would be the dream of many a cricket-loving parent.

It is certainly the case for Sharafu Thayyil Kattupurayil. When his boy, Alishan, takes the field in the newly minted blue-and-gold kit of the UAE in Chennai next week, it will be the realisation of a long-held ambition.

Although the journey to reach there has not been exactly the one he initially envisaged. Kattupurayil says “cricket is my passion,” but he was always happy for his son to find his own path.

Kattupurayil had moved to Dubai in 2000, as a project lead for a telecom company. Back when he was young in his home state of Kerala, his own sporting pursuits had been based around the monsoon seasons. When the soil was tight, they would play cricket; when it was loose, they would play football.

His love for the former in particular survived the move to the UAE. He married in 2002 and, nine months after Alishan was born in 2003, he brought his young family to live in Dubai.

His son’s initial foray into sport was in martial arts. “When he was nine years old, I took him to karate,” Kattupurayil said. “Then, when he got to blue belt, he said ‘I don't want to continue.'”

So Kattupurayil fell back on his own favourite, and introduced his son to cricket. He took Alishan along to a small, start-up academy, run by a rookie coach.

Among the handful of inaugural recruits, Alishan made friends with Vriitya Aravind, whom he would go on to partner in the full UAE national team within a decade.

▶

“There were a few kids from that batch who went on to achieve great things and represent the UAE national team, plus play in franchise cricket,” coach Obaid Hameed said.

“I remember very clearly the first day Alishan came. He was a very quiet kid, but had that spark from Day 1.”

His dad, too, recognised the novice cricketer had an aptitude. “When I started bowling to Alishan, playing beside my apartment here in Sharjah, I saw he was able to pick the ball easily,” Kattupurayil said.

“Even when I used to throw it – not bowl it – to make it faster, he was not scared. He was judging that ball.

“I felt that spark – like, ‘Yes, he can pick up the bowling easily, even the fast ball’ – when he was 10 years old. That gave me confidence he could play cricket.”

Hameed saw something else, too. “He arrived as a 11-year-old shy, chubby kid, but I told him he was a leader,” the coach said.

“A lot of people, including my own dad, used to question my judgment, asking why he was captaining an under-15 side, with boys two and three years older than him, when he was only 11. I said let him be, and he will become what he has today.

“And I told his dad, ‘He is going to be something, you just have to believe in him, and believe in me.’”

Hameed’s prophecy proved accurate. Alishan went on to represent the national team at two Under-19 World Cups, captaining them in the second.

In between times, he had already debuted for the senior national team, and played at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. And all of that while studying for a degree in cybersecurity at De Montfort University in Dubai.

Four years on, and he is one of the key players in the national team hoping to make an impression at the World Cup in India.

A young Alishan Sharafu with England great Joe Root. Photo: Sharafu Thayyil Kattupurayil

With group matches against New Zealand, Canada, Afghanistan and South Africa, and a poor string of results in the lead up, the UAE have their work cut out.

But if Alishan fires, they will be a threat. He was the leading run-scorer in the tournament in Muscat last year when the UAE sealed qualification.

He has also established himself as one of the standout local players – along with his national team captain Muhammad Waseem – among the global stars of the DP World ILT20.

Plus, he will have a substantial locally-based cheer squad in India, as one of two Keralites – the other being India’s Sanju Samson – in the tournament.

“It will be very emotional, even though he's from India and he is playing [for a team] outside India,” Kattupurayil said.

“It’s a very good chance to show Indian spectators and viewers one Indian guy who is playing outside the country.

“Most people in our village [in Kerala], they are supporting through social media. Whenever they see Alishan, the highlights are circulated through their WhatsApp group. People are very happy to see it.”

Alishan’s fortunes will also be followed closely back at home in Dubai.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Hameed said of his academy product. “Ali and his younger brother always used to talk about [ex-West Indies all-rounder and IPL star] Andre Russell.

“Now we see him rubbing shoulders in the same team with him [at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20]. It just goes to show that life can be crazy and dreams do come true.

“I’m rooting for him and for UAE to go and do well. Hopefully they can pull off a few upsets at the World Cup.”