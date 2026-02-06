T20 World Cup weekend predictions: Comfortable wins for India and England, weather concern for Pakistan

Saturday, February 7

Netherlands v Pakistan (Colombo, 9.30am UAE)

So much is riding on the tournament's opening match. Pakistan plan to forfeit their game against India due to political and administrative reasons. That means they would have one less match to qualify for the next round. Also, one of their opponents in the group is USA – the team that famously derailed their 2024 campaign.

Not only that, the opening game in Colombo is facing threat from the weather. Thunderstorms are forecast for the day, which means Pakistan could be teetering on the edge even without playing.

Still, if the match does go ahead, expect Pakistan to secure victory relatively easily. They recently thrashed Australia 3-0 at home and their spin heavy bowling attack is perfect for Sri Lankan conditions.

Prediction: Pakistan win by comfortable margin.

India v USA (Mumbai, 5.30pm)

India would do well to not take USA lightly. Pakistan did so the last time, and dearly paid for it in 2024. But the home team are in superlative form, their captain Suryakumar Yadav back among the runs, and the rest of the batting line-up is firing on all cylinders. If India bat first, they could score well over 200.

India recently thrashed the Kiwis 4-1 at home and should have more than enough firepower for the American team, whose main seamer Saurabh Netravalkar will have an emotional homecoming. The left-arm bowler grew up playing cricket in Mumbai and now plays a World Cup match against India there.

Prediction: India win by a record margin.

Scotland v West Indies (Kolkata, 1.30pm)

Sure, West Indies are missing some of their most devastating T20 stars – such as Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine – but they still have some heavy hitters in the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

The Caribbean side have a respectable T20 ranking of seventh and are not too far behind the teams right above them – Pakistan and South Africa – in terms of points.

Scotland, meanwhile, might still be coming to terms with how fast things have moved. They had not even qualified for the tournament but were added to the World Cup a little over a week ago after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament roster.

The Scots had to rush through the visa process and just about managed to get their kits ready in time for the photo shoot. Highly unlikely they will be fighting fit.

Prediction: Easy win for the West Indies.

Sunday, February 8

Afghanistan v New Zealand (Chennai, 9.30am)

The first 'big' clash of the tournament. New Zealand will feel they have had the ideal preparation against a super strong Indian team in the build-up to the World Cup and most other teams are unlikely to be as brimming with talent. And they have a quality bowling attack to exploit whatever conditions are on offer, although India did take a particular liking to their attack.

You don’t know which Afghanistan will turn up for the World Cup. Last year, they lost five matches in a row and also won six on the bounce. Such extreme results make it tough to gauge Rashid Khan’s team, but they do possess some of the most in-demand franchise cricket players, so it should be a great contest. Plus, the Afghans have an edge in spin, which should be big factor in Chennai.

Prediction: Narrow win for New Zealand

England v Nepal (Mumbai, 1.30pm)

This is an important one for non-cricketing reasons. The news coming out of the England camp over the last few months has been far from positive.

The total capitulation during the Ashes, questions around team culture and Harry Brook’s embarrassing incident at a nightclub in New Zealand have attracted additional scrutiny. Brook has apologised for his behaviour, but there is a feeling that an immensely talented England team does not possess a strict enough ethos.

On the ground, England were given a timely boost as they swept aside Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series, showing they remain one of the most dangerous white-ball teams in cricket. Time to let the cricket to do the talking.

Prediction: Comprehensive victory for England.

Sri Lanka v Ireland (Colombo, 5.30pm)

This is a crucial one. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are in a bad state. Having enjoyed some early success by playing their home matches on viciously spinning surfaces, Sri Lanka are now genuinely struggling. The England series loss meant the islanders have won just three out of their last 13 T20 matches.

Ireland are one of the most dangerous Associate nations in ICC tournaments and if Sri Lanka are caught napping, they could be in for a big shock at the first hurdle. However, Sri Lanka have a clear advantage in the spin department, so should get across the finish line.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win by respectable margin.