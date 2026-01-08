Ashes player ratings: Head and Starc a cut above as Pope and Smith face uncertain futures

The 2025/26 Ashes series was a funeral pyre for "Bazball". An Australia side who were without an all-time great in Pat Cummins for most of it, Josh Hazlewood for all of it, and Steve Smith for one game as well, crushed it.

Not all of the home team’s players will remember the series fondly, though. That said, the scars will be far longer-lasting for the tourists.

Australia player ratings

Jake Wetherald - 4/10: One half-century in nine innings in his debut series suggests Australia might not have found the long-term answer to their opening issues.

Usman Khawaja - 5/10: His back injury in Perth was the seminal moment of the series, as his locum at the top of the order, Travis Head, stunned England. Otherwise, his farewell series was 'meh'.

Marnus Labuschagne - 6/10: Performed better than his pre-series form suggested he might, but still someway short of his best.

Steve Smith - 8/10: Did not need to be at his dominant best as Australia cruised to the series, but did apply the gloss with his obligatory Ashes hundred at the SCG.

Travis Head - 9/10: A player like no other. Pressed into emergency action at the top of the order in the opener, played the innings that won the game, and never looked back.

Cameron Green - 4/10: Ordinary with bat and ball, and yet was able to celebrate an Ashes win and a $2 million payday at the IPL auction all a few days apart.

Alex Carey - 9/10: Pushed Head and Starc for the player of the series award, ensuring that that Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord’s will not be all that he is remembered for after all.

Mitchell Starc - 9/10: Dominated the series with the ball in the way Head did with the bat. Crushed England’s spirit in the first two games and they never recovered.

Brendan Doggett - 6/10: Benefitted from some brainless batting from England’s batters, as he picked up seven wickets in the two Tests he played.

Scott Boland - 8/10: Not remotely flattered by his return of 20 wickets at 25. In a side shorn of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, he carried the burden well.

Nathan Lyon - 5/10: If he was “filthy” about being left out at Perth, what about at traditionally spin-friendly Sydney? The end of a great career is nearing.

Michael Neser - 8/10: This series was supposed to be all about fire and brimstone. Instead, Neser played a vital role with his relentless medium pacers.

Pat Cummins - 7/10: Six wickets at under 20 in the only match he played, then rested up for the rest of the time. That’s the way to captain.

Josh Inglis - 6/10: Negligible returns with the bat, but still got under the skin of the country of his birth via the run out of Ben Stokes in Brisbane.

Jhye Richardson - 5/10: The only Australian to have a losing record in the series, although he did take two wickets when called on in the 9.2 overs he bowled in Melbourne.

Beau Webster - 7/10: Two wickets in three balls in England’s final innings of the series, plus a half-century, highlighted his fun time in the final Test.

Ben Stokes had a miserable time with bat and ball as England lost the Ashes 4-1. Getty Images

England player ratings

Zak Crawley - 5/10: Seems to be forgiven his mishaps because of the destructive innings he can play, but he did not provide enough special moments on this tour.

Ben Duckett - 4/10: Got starts in almost every innings, yet made a noteworthy contribution in none. Did not cover himself in glory off the field during the break in Noosa, either.

Ollie Pope - 2/10: Favouring him over Bethell at the start of the series could have been the first of England’s many missteps. Should be facing a good while in the wilderness, now.

Joe Root - 7/10: Spared Matthew Hayden’s blushes as he twice made centuries, but both came in losing causes.

Harry Brook - 5/10: Played a pivotal innings in the one game England did win, but was central to what went so wrong for the tourists.

Ben Stokes - 6/10: Had a miserable time with the bat, but did not stop trying with the ball until a groin injury finally did for him.

Jamie Smith's abysmal dismissal in Sydney was the nadir of a poor series for England's wicketkeeper batter. Reuters

Jamie Smith - 3/10: So much hope was invested in England’s wicketkeeper batter, but it proved ill-founded. His woeful dismissals at Sydney were the nadir.

Gus Atkinson - 5/10: Just six wickets in the three matches he played before succumbing to injury, although he bowled better than his figures suggested.

Brydon Carse - 6/10: Should be applauded for battling back from a nightmare in Brisbane to finish as England’s leading wicket-taker. Was still tough watching at times.

Jofra Archer - 6/10: Sledged by Steve Smith that he only started bowling properly once the opener was lost. Returned with a five-for, and was far from England’s worst performer.

Mark Wood - 4/10: Sad to see one of England’s most popular players forced out again by injury after one tough outing at Perth.

Will Jacks - 3/10: England’s mindset was supposed to be attacking, but his selection for four Tests was defensive. No cutting edge with the ball, and, though he showed fight with the bat, his giveaway in Sydney was a shocker.

Josh Tongue - 8/10: A coming-of-age tour for the defeated tourists. Player of the match in Melbourne, and an extraordinary strike rate against mighty Steve Smith

Jacob Bethell - 7/10: What might have been had England backed him from the start instead of Pope? Century in the final Test should be the first of many.

Matt Potts - 2/10: Could hardly have gone much worse. Carrying the drinks for four Tests, then targeted by the Australian batters in the last.