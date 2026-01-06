Ashes: Steve Smith and Travis Head put England to the sword in Sydney Test

Australia all but extinguished England's hopes of finishing the Ashes tour Down Under on a positive note as centuries from Travis Head and captain Steve Smith put the hosts in full control of the Sydney Test.

Head smashed 163 while Smith became the second-most prolific Ashes run-scorer of all time on the way to his century as ⁠Australia took a first-innings lead of 134 on the third day ​of the fifth Test.

Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-1 Ashes lead but England were hoping to carry the momentum from their stunning win in Melbourne into Sydney. They did look like taking control after threatening to score more than 400 in the first innings. But Australia once again showed greater discipline and ruthlessness, finishing the third day on 518-7 with Smith 129 not out and Beau Webster unbeaten on 42.

Head's century, brought up off 105 balls, was ​his third of the series, while skipper Smith hit the hundred mark for the 13th time in 41 Ashes games.

A 4-1 series scoreline now looks the likeliest outcome, with the tourists running out of steam. Will Jacks added to the tour’s growing lowlights reel with a nightmare drop in the morning session, juggling a regulation chance from Head on the midwicket boundary that cost the team an additional 42 runs. The impact of that drop, however, was felt all day.

There was disappointment for the home team though. Usman Khawaja did not have the dream final outing he was hoping for as he made only 17 runs before falling to a full toss.

It was a tough day in the field for England bowlers on arguably the flattest conditions all series. Seamer Matthew Potts came ⁠in for particularly heavy punishment from the Australian batsmen in his first match in the series, going for 141 runs from 25 overs.

Head made the most of the old ball at the start of the day. Resuming on 91 with Australia 166-2, the left hander went on the attack.

He hammered a four through the covers for his 12th Test ton, taking Australia to lunch at 281-3.

Brydon Carse (3-108) dismissed Michael Neser for 24 but only after the nightwatchman had faced 90 balls and England had burnt their final DRS review in a failed attempt to remove him.

England had a better period between lunch and tea, getting three wickets for 96 but their lead continued to dwindle.

Smith put on 54 for the fourth wicket with Head before the opener perished attempting to sweep Jacob Bethell's occasional spin.

“The game's been good to me for a couple of weeks,” said Head.

“Bit ⁠of luck here and there. I've liked the new ball. I've liked the ball coming on, ​harder ball, catchers behind the wicket and opportunities to ‍score is something that I've always liked.”

Khawaja and Alex Carey, who scored 16, came and went as England got something out of the new ball but Smith batted on, ⁠firing a four past ‌the bowler to reach the 50-mark for the 45th time.

Australia were just seven runs behind England's tally of 384 at tea and quickly overhauled ⁠it after the break.

All-rounder Cameron Green put on 71 for the seventh wicket with Smith before departing for 37 ⁠courtesy of an ill-judged shot that ballooned to Ben Duckett at square leg.

Smith moved confidently towards the century mark, getting over the line by scurrying for three runs.

