Ashes: Joe Root saves his best for last as England keep pressure on Australia in Sydney Test

Joe Root made the most of his good form in what has otherwise been a largely forgettable Ashes tour for England as the former captain smashed a brilliant 160 to power the visitors to 384 on the ⁠second day of the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

The jubilation in England's camp was short-lived though as another belligerent innings from Travis Head took Australia to 166-2 in response.

But Monday was all bout Root. His 41st Test century carried England to their highest score of a troubled Ashes tour. Root was a class above his teammates as he converted an unbeaten 72 overnight into a superb 160 at a sold-out SCG.

After ending his 12-year wait for a first hundred Down Under last month in Brisbane, Root made it two in four matches to reinforce his status as a modern great in Tests.

While England's ​hopes of regaining the urn are long gone after defeats in the first three Tests, they are showing fight. England won the Melbourne Test on a fiery pitch inside two days and are now in a respectable position at the SCG.

Until Australia took the second new ball, Root looked in ​full control in the sunshine on a good pitch. His 242-ball knock included 15 ‌fours and had no sixes.

“Looking at the surface and how it could potentially play out here, maximising that first-innings score was always going to ⁠be important,” Root said.

“To contribute heavily to that is obviously what it's about as a batter, that's your job. There's so much to play for throughout the next three days and we find ourselves very much in the game.”

Backup seamer Michael Neser (4-60) was once again the pick of the Australian bowlers. He has made the most of the opportunities provided to him this Ashes following injuries to regular quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Nesser ended Root's knock with an athletic catch off his own bowling and two deliveries later bowled Josh Tongue to conclude England's innings.

England bowlers then created some early chances with Jake Weatherald dropped twice in the space of three balls. Weatherald was trapped in front by Ben Stokes for 21 and the England captain also removed Marnus Labuschagne for 48 with stumps in sight.

However, Head – one of only three centurions in the series along with Root and Alex Carey – rattled along. He reached the half-century mark for the third time in ⁠the series with a typically aggressive shot through the covers and will resume on day three on ​91 not out.

Root not retiring yet

There has been speculation about the future of 35-year-old Root and whether the Sydney Test will be his final Ashes match in Australia. He paused and acknowledged the crowd after getting out on Monday. Asked about his gesture to the crowd after he was dismissed, Root said he was ‌simply thanking the travelling England supporters.

“I think you might be looking into it a ‍little bit too much. I just ‍felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series,” Root said.

“We've not been able ⁠to achieve what we set out to as a group, but at no point has that support ever wavered. It's been exceptional, and I just wanted to say thank you.”

Root said he had no idea whether he will return as a 39-year-old for another Ashes series Down Under.

“In terms of whether I'm likely to come back in four years or if this is the last time I play here, who knows? I'd love to come back, but we'll see how things unfold in time,” he said.

