Ashes 2025: Harry Brook says he may have to curb instincts as England face must-win Test in Adelaide

Harry Brook admits the moment may demand a subtle shift, even if England’s overarching philosophy remains unchanged.
With the Ashes on the line heading into the third Test in Adelaide this week, England’s most gifted batter conceded on Monday that his natural attacking instincts might need to be tempered as the tourists attempt to keep the five-match series alive after heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane.
“I’ll admit that every day of the week, especially that one in Perth, it’s nearly a bouncer and I’ve tried to drive it. It was just bad batting,” Brook said at the Adelaide Oval, reflecting on two of his dismissals that have come to symbolise England’s struggles.
“The one in Brisbane, I’ve tried to hit it for six. That’s what I mean when I say I need to rein it in a little bit. I can almost just take that and hit it for one and get down the other end.”
Brook has scored 98 runs across four innings so far in the series, a modest return by his lofty standards, and the 26-year-old was refreshingly candid about errors that have cost his side at crucial moments.
“I’ll be the first person to stand up and say they were bad shots,” he added. “I don’t regret them, but if I was there again, I’d try and play it slightly differently.”
Australia can clinch the Ashes with victory in Adelaide, and Brook said England’s players have spoken about staying present rather than being overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion.
“We’ve spoken about just trying to be in the moment and not looking too far ahead,” he said. “There’s them pressure situations, which we haven’t been really that good at so far.
“When we’re head-to-head, they’ve managed to be the better side and sneak in front. Everybody realises that. We’ve just got to stand up in them certain situations, read the game slightly better and have a little bit of grit and determination about you.”
Despite Brook’s introspection, coach Brendon McCullum was adamant on Sunday that England will not abandon their aggressive batting approach, even with the series slipping away.
“Knee-jerk reactions aren’t really our way,” McCullum said previously, and Brook suggested his own recalibration would be more about game awareness than a wholesale change of method.
“These are the moments you want to turn up in,” Brook said. “You want to be the man that takes the game away from them and puts them in a tough position.
“So hopefully I can turn up, stick to my processes and stay in the moment as much as possible. And what will be will be.”
Brook has been a focal point for criticism after the opening two Tests. He insists he has largely shut out the external noise.
“I don’t read any of them criticisms,” he said. “I just try and crack on with my game and focus on what I’m trying to do.”
While attention has been fixed on England’s on-field struggles, the tour has also been accompanied by a fierce media glare. McCullum on Sunday praised his squad for the way they have handled what he described as off-field “hostility” in Australia.
Television broadcaster Channel 7 claimed one of its camera operators was “physically confronted” by a member of England’s security detail at Brisbane airport on Saturday as the team travelled to Adelaide. It followed days of photographers trailing players during downtime, derogatory headlines and even a drone used to monitor a round of golf in Perth.
At one point, captain Ben Stokes was asked by a political correspondent if he wished to apologise to the people of Queensland after being photographed riding an e-scooter without a helmet.
“Obviously it wasn’t ideal but hopefully it’s been dealt with and everyone’s able to move on,” McCullum said of the airport incident.
“We know when you come to Australia there’s a lot of eyeballs, a lot of intensity and scrutiny on everything you do. I feel like we’ve managed ourselves pretty well throughout this tour.”
McCullum, whose wife is Australian, said the tension was part of the Ashes landscape and something players ultimately learn to embrace.
“There is hostility early but once you break that down, it’s always good fun and you end up getting respect,” he said. “I thought the boys were outstanding over the last week. They’ve been engaging with locals, there was good banter flying both ways and everyone treated that with the respect it deserved.”
For Brook, the immediate focus is simpler: finding the balance between his natural flair and the discipline required to survive against a relentless Australian attack.
With the Ashes at stake in Adelaide, England need their brightest star to shine.