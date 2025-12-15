Ashes 2025: Harry Brook says he may have to curb instincts as England face must-win Test in Adelaide

Harry Brook admits the moment may demand a subtle shift, even if England’s overarching philosophy remains unchanged.

With the Ashes on the line heading into the third Test in Adelaide this week, England’s most gifted batter conceded on Monday that his natural attacking instincts might need to be tempered as the tourists attempt to keep the five-match series alive after heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane.

“I’ll admit that every day of the week, especially that one in Perth, it’s nearly a bouncer and I’ve tried to drive it. It was just bad batting,” Brook said at the Adelaide Oval, reflecting on two of his dismissals that have come to symbolise England’s struggles.

“The one in Brisbane, I’ve tried to hit it for six. That’s what I mean when I say I need to rein it in a little bit. I can almost just take that and hit it for one and get down the other end.”

Brook has scored 98 runs across four innings so far in the series, a modest return by his lofty standards, and the 26-year-old was refreshingly candid about errors that have cost his side at crucial moments.

“I’ll be the first person to stand up and say they were bad shots,” he added. “I don’t regret them, but if I was there again, I’d try and play it slightly differently.”

Australia can clinch the Ashes with victory in Adelaide, and Brook said England’s players have spoken about staying present rather than being overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion.

“We’ve spoken about just trying to be in the moment and not looking too far ahead,” he said. “There’s them pressure situations, which we haven’t been really that good at so far.

“When we’re head-to-head, they’ve managed to be the better side and sneak in front. Everybody realises that. We’ve just got to stand up in them certain situations, read the game slightly better and have a little bit of grit and determination about you.”

Despite Brook’s introspection, coach Brendon McCullum was adamant on Sunday that England will not abandon their aggressive batting approach, even with the series slipping away.

“Knee-jerk reactions aren’t really our way,” McCullum said previously, and Brook suggested his own recalibration would be more about game awareness than a wholesale change of method.

“These are the moments you want to turn up in,” Brook said. “You want to be the man that takes the game away from them and puts them in a tough position.

“So hopefully I can turn up, stick to my processes and stay in the moment as much as possible. And what will be will be.”

Steve Smith, left, celebrates after hitting the winning runs as Australia beat England in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on December 7, 2025. Getty Images Steve Smith and Jake Weatherald after finishing unbeaten on 17 and 23, respectively, as Australia won by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the series. PA Australia opener Travis Head is bowled by England's Gus Atkinson for 22. PA England bowler Jofra Archer has words with Australia captain Steve Smith. AFP Australia’s Michael Neser after taking 5-42 to help bowl out England for 241 in their second innings. AFP Australia's Michael Neser celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Brydon Carse for seven. Reuters Australia’s Michael Neser, second left, celebrates with teammates after claiming the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. AFP England captain Ben Stokes top scored in his side's second innings with 50 off 152 balls. Getty Images Australia captain Steve Smith after taking a superb catch t dismiss England’s Will Jack for 41. AFP Australia captain Steve Smith alongside his England counterpart Ben Stokes after the match in Brisbane. PA

Brook has been a focal point for criticism after the opening two Tests. He insists he has largely shut out the external noise.

“I don’t read any of them criticisms,” he said. “I just try and crack on with my game and focus on what I’m trying to do.”

While attention has been fixed on England’s on-field struggles, the tour has also been accompanied by a fierce media glare. McCullum on Sunday praised his squad for the way they have handled what he described as off-field “hostility” in Australia.

Television broadcaster Channel 7 claimed one of its camera operators was “physically confronted” by a member of England’s security detail at Brisbane airport on Saturday as the team travelled to Adelaide. It followed days of photographers trailing players during downtime, derogatory headlines and even a drone used to monitor a round of golf in Perth.

At one point, captain Ben Stokes was asked by a political correspondent if he wished to apologise to the people of Queensland after being photographed riding an e-scooter without a helmet.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal but hopefully it’s been dealt with and everyone’s able to move on,” McCullum said of the airport incident.

“We know when you come to Australia there’s a lot of eyeballs, a lot of intensity and scrutiny on everything you do. I feel like we’ve managed ourselves pretty well throughout this tour.”

McCullum, whose wife is Australian, said the tension was part of the Ashes landscape and something players ultimately learn to embrace.

“There is hostility early but once you break that down, it’s always good fun and you end up getting respect,” he said. “I thought the boys were outstanding over the last week. They’ve been engaging with locals, there was good banter flying both ways and everyone treated that with the respect it deserved.”

For Brook, the immediate focus is simpler: finding the balance between his natural flair and the discipline required to survive against a relentless Australian attack.

With the Ashes at stake in Adelaide, England need their brightest star to shine.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

WHAT%20MACRO%20FACTORS%20ARE%20IMPACTING%20META%20TECH%20MARKETS%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Looming%20global%20slowdown%20and%20recession%20in%20key%20economies%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Russia-Ukraine%20war%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Interest%20rate%20hikes%20and%20the%20rising%20cost%20of%20debt%20servicing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Oil%20price%20volatility%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Persisting%20inflationary%20pressures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Exchange%20rate%20fluctuations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shortage%20of%20labour%2Fskills%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20A%20resurgence%20of%20Covid%3F%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A