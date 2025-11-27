The Ashes: Struggling Zak Crawley can deliver individual brilliance England need, insists Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook says England require something special to power their quest to regain the Ashes and thinks Zak Crawley could be the player to do it.

The tourists are 1-0 down in the series after an extraordinary century by Travis Head won the first Test for Australia within two days.

England’s approach has been criticised after that capitulation in Perth, but they have spoken defiantly about their game plan ahead of the next game in Brisbane, which starts on Thursday, December 4.

Cook, the former England captain turned commentator, has experience of both glorious success and dismal defeat in Australia.

His 766-run haul inspired England’s 3-1 series win in 2010/11, but he was subsequently the captain when they were whitewashed in Australia three years later.

He said there is no secret formula to rescue an ailing tour of Australia, other than individual brilliance inspiring the side.

“The only way you switch out of the mindset is someone doing something special,” Cook told The National.

“You can talk all you want, you can meet all you want, you can train all you want, but it's just down to people delivering.

Alastair Cook, former England cricket captain, speaks to The National in Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

“If you look back at when England have won series in Australia, someone does something extraordinary. In 1986/87, Chris Broad made three hundreds, and that's what it's down to.

“That is what the next four games will be down to; can someone, on their own, single-handedly grab the initiative back from Australia?”

Crawley made two ducks in the opening game at the top of the batting order, but Cook says it is not inconceivable he could yet be the star in Brisbane.

“I know he got a pair in the first Test match,” Cook said. “Zak Crawley hasn’t changed. He's an inconsistent player, and 41 per cent of his innings finish in single figures.

“He's just done his first two, and got them out of the way. Now for England to win the series, they need him to come off.

“He needs to get that 80 or that hundred to change the momentum. For England to win, he has to do that; so does Ben Duckett, so does Joe Root.

“It [the first Test] hasn't changed much for me because we knew he was going to fail on this tour in certain innings. He's just done that.

“If he keeps on failing, then England won't win, because he hasn't done his part, he hasn't done the part he was selected for.”

Australia win first Ashes Test - in pictures

Travis Head's superb knock of 123 Helped Australia seal an eight-wicket win over England on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 22, 2025. PA Australia captain Steve Smith, right, and Travis Head celebrate after winning the first Ashes Test. AP Australia batter Travis Head's123 came off just 83 balls, containing 16 fours and four sixes. Reuters Austrailia fast-bowler Mitchell Starc, right, was man of the match after finishing with figures of 10-133. Getty Images England batter Joe Root is clean bowled by Australia’s Mitchell Starc for eight. AFP Left to right: Australia bowlers, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc celebrate after bowing out England for 164. AFP Frustrated England after Harry Brook after being out for a duck. Getty Images Australia bowler Scott Boland, centre, finished with figures of 4-33 in England's second innings. Getty Images Australia batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne walk off the pitch after their team's victory. AFP

Cook was speaking at a visit to Queen Elizabeth School, Dubai Sports City as part of his role as an ambassador for the Professional Cricketers Association.

He stopped in the UAE en route back to the UK having been at the first Test in his role as commentator for TNT Sports. He will return for the fourth and fifth Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

It means he will miss the Brisbane Test, which was where he had arguably his most celebrated performance for England.

In 2010, the tourists were in danger of defeat at the Gabba, as they trailed by 221 after the first innings. Cook then made 235 not out as England amassed 517 for one in the second innings, and went on to win the series.

He said something similar might be required by England to wrestle the initiative back from the home team.

“England almost need something like that,” Cook said. “Walking out there now, the pressure is going to be huge.

“If England win the toss and bat, which is what you do anyway in most floodlit games, the pressure on that batting line up is going to be immense.

“They know that everyone will be talking about it, everyone will be thinking about it, and whether they can they handle it.

“If they handle it and get through it, what a statement that will be. But that's the challenge they find themselves in.”

