Ashes quiz: Don Bradman, Alastair Cook and Australia v England history

There is nothing quite like a five-match Test series and no two teams have engaged in these long battles more than Australia and England.

Australia are the top-ranked Test team in the game and former Test champions, while England are climbing their way up the red-ball ladder after years of struggle.

England will be cautiously optimistic about their chances as they are beginning to find form and have some incredible depth in their squad, including a gun pace attack.

But it's Australia at the other end. Loaded with experience, the hosts will be the favourites to retain the Ashes they have held since 2016.

However, Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood for the opening match, levelling the playing field and giving the visitors hope ahead of the first match that begins in Perth on Friday.

As we count down to the opening day of the Ashes, take the quiz below to see how well you know the teams.

