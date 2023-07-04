Tensions simmer ahead of third Ashes Test as Bairstow dismissal controversy rages on

The Ashes series has taken a decidedly serious turn with battle lines redrawn following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Test at Lord's.

England were well placed on 193-5 chasing a mammoth target of 371 when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps as Bairstow left his crease at the end of the over. Bairstow was adjudged stumped.

The dismissal triggered a massive furore and saw Australian players verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's usually subdued Long Room.

Despite captain Ben Stokes's heroic century, England eventually lost by 43 runs and are 2-0 down in the five-Test series.

The dismissal has brought the spirit of the game in the spotlight again, with England fast bowler Stuart Broad saying he was “amazed” no senior Australia player considered withdrawing the appeal.

“What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them … questioned what they had done,” Broad, 37, wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Ultimately, [Australia captain] Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, 'I got that one wrong', even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match.”

Australia batsman Travis Head, in turn, alleged Bairstow tried to dismiss him in a similar manner during the opening Edgbaston Test.

The controversy spilt outside the field with the heads of both countries backing their respective teams.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is “proud” of his players after his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, who was at Lord's on Saturday for the second Test, accused the Australian team of breaking the spirit of the game.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said Mr Sunak agreed with the views of England captain Stokes, confirming he “wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did”.

Mr Albanese said that Australian captain Cummins and his team had Canberra's backing.

“I'm proud of our men's and women's cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England,” he posted on Twitter.

“Australia is right behind Alyssa Healy [and] Pat Cummins and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious.”

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club have ramped up security for this week's third Test at Headingley after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the second match.

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the Bairstow dismissal.

The MCC issued an “unreserved apology” to the touring side, with club secretary Guy Lavender stating three members “directly involved” in the lunchtime flare-up had been suspended pending an investigation.