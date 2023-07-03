Australia spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out of remaining Ashes Tests by calf tear

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series after suffering a significant calf tear while fielding on day two of the second Test at Lord’s.

Australia head into Thursday's third Test at Headingley knowing that they will retain the Ashes as long as they avoid defeat. Australia hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, winning the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets before taking the second match at Lord's.

Eager for runs to add to England’s second-innings chase, Australia sent a stricken Lyon out to bat late on Saturday afternoon, with images of the 35-year-old limping out to the middle sure to go down in Ashes folklore.

As it happened, the 15-run partnership he put together with Mitchell Starc were not needed as Australia won the Test by 43 runs, but the memories of Lyon’s bravery will endure.

Todd Murphy is Australia’s spinning replacement for Lyon, with the 22-year-old working closely with Lyon behind the scenes in readiness for this moment.

“His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin,” Lyon told Cricket Australia’s official website.

“It will be a different challenge with the England batters. If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity.

“I sat with Todd in the last session there [on day four] and spoke about spin bowling as we do. I have a lot of confidence in Todd. He is a great kid. He is willing to learn along the way,” Lyon said.

“I have told him my phone is always on, it doesn’t matter if I am sitting in the change room with him or I am sitting at home watching it in bed."

England captain Ben Stokes after losing his wicket for 155 at on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, on July 2, 2023. Australia won the match by 43 runs. Reuters

While Australia will rightly be confident of victory even without their 496-wicket spinner Lyon, Ben Stokes insists England can still pull off an improbable Ashes victory.

“All we’re thinking about is winning the series 3-2,” Stokes, whose final day heroics with the bat (155) pulled England back into the match, said.

“We have to win these three games to get this urn back and we’re a team who are obviously willing to put ourselves out there and do things against the narrative.

“So, these next three games are an even better opportunity for us than we have ever found ourselves in before.”

Anticipating an even more feverish atmosphere in Leeds next week, Stokes added: “I definitely think it’s going to be ramped up.

“When we go to Australia we get lambasted as well – 90,000 Australians at the MCG cursing at you. That’s part of the sport we play, you get thousands of people who want their team to win and they’ll just jump on something.”