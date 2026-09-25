West Indies T20 star Nicholas Pooran to lead Royal Desert Champions in Abu Dhabi T10

Royal Desert Champions have become the latest team to join the Abu Dhabi T10 and will be captained by West Indies star Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran, 30, who also competes for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, will be joined on the team by West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and England batsman Phil Salt, who have joined as direct signings.

The star trio provides Royal Desert Champions with an exciting core of proven short-format talent. All will hope to make an impact as the tournament enters a new era under the stewardship of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

Working alongside Pooran to shape that ambition on the field will be former India international all-rounder Robin Singh, who has been appointed as the team's director.

“Having been closely associated with the Abu Dhabi tournament format over the years, I am delighted to continue my journey with the Royal Desert Champions,” said Singh. “I look forward to building around our strong core a quality and competitive team capable of making an immediate impact in the Abu Dhabi T10.”

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and the Abu Dhabi T10, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Royal Desert Champions to the Abu Dhabi T10. Bringing together a strong regional identity with world-class international talent is exactly the kind of ambition we want to see as the competition continues to grow.”

Royal Desert Champions will continue building their squad and sporting structure as preparations accelerate for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 official player draft on September 30 in Abu Dhabi.

The competition itself runs from November 7-20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE capital.