Abu Dhabi T10 revamp takes shape with UAE Bulls confirmed for 2026 season

Defending champions UAE Bulls become the first franchise confirmed for the revamped 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, setting the stage for a fresh start for the short-format tournament.

The UAE Bulls are the first of several franchises expected to announce their participation as Abu Dhabi T10 prepares for a complete reset in the new season which will run from November 7-20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE capital.

The UAE Bulls, who have been part of the T10 league since the competition’s inception in 2017, will compete under the tournament’s new 10-year licence model.

The defending champions will be guided by franchise cricket's most successful head coach Andy Flower, with T20 great Dwayne Bravo the bowling coach and mentor.

Abu Dhabi T10 now operates under the complete ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

The UAE Bulls originally competed as the Delhi Bulls. They reached the final in 2024 before going one better in 2025, securing their first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

UAE Bulls owner Neelesh Bhatnagar said it was an easy decision to commit to the competition’s next chapter.

“We have believed in T10 cricket and its potential from the beginning, so we are extremely proud that the UAE Bulls will be the first founding franchise confirmed for this exciting new chapter,” said Bhatnagar.

“The new institutional backing and long-term structure provide a solid foundation from which Abu Dhabi T10 can continue to grow in value, stature, and international appeal. Winning the title in 2025 was an incredibly special moment for everyone associated with the UAE Bulls, but we now see that achievement as the beginning of another journey. We are excited about what lies ahead and determined to play our part in the competition’s continued success.”

Head coach Flower said he looked forward to strengthening his connection with Abu Dhabi T10 and the team.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every visit to Abu Dhabi for the ADT10 over the years, and my connection with the Bulls has grown stronger throughout that time, particularly with the support and commitment Neelesh has shown towards the team,” said Flower.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and Abu Dhabi T10, welcomed confirmation of the UAE Bulls’ participation.

“The UAE Bulls understand both the qualities that make T10 such a compelling format and the opportunity that exists to take the competition to another level,” said Boucher.

“As we enter the tournament’s next innings, we value partners who share our ambition to build sustainably for the long term. The UAE Bulls have demonstrated that commitment over many years, and their confirmation as our first founding franchise is a fitting way to begin this next chapter.”