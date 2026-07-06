Abu Dhabi T10 invites global bids for teams as revamp gathers pace

The Abu Dhabi T10 took the first major step in a new era following a leadership restructure as it opened bids for franchise ownerships.

The Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), which has now assumed full control of the T10 competition, announced the global Invitation-to-Bid (ITB) process opened on Friday and will run until July 16 as the tournament looks for new team owners.

The ADCSH, supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, are hoping to garner interest from across the globe as demand for franchise cricket continues to rise.

According to the T10 management, “applicants will undergo a rigorous and independently managed evaluation designed to ensure the tournament is supported by partners capable of contributing to its long-term growth and international success.”

Deloitte has been appointed as independent adviser that will oversee the qualification process and evaluate submissions.

One of the issues that plagued the T10 tournament over the years was the constant change in ownership and teams. Under the new management, the aim is to have long-term stability and predictability about teams and players.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will now be managed by the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board. Photo: ADT10 (ECB), Info

Prospective franchise owners will be assessed on a number of factors, including financial capability, governance standards, integrity, reputation and operational expertise to ensure long-term commitment to the development of Abu Dhabi T10.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi T10 and ADCSH, said: “The opening of the ITB process marks another important milestone in the next phase our Abu Dhabi T10 stewardship. We are looking for long-term strategic partners who share our ambition to build one of world cricket’s most innovative and best-governed tournaments.

“We are building a global product for Abu Dhabi T10; one that our new team partners, the world of cricket and our Abu Dhabi stakeholders can be proud of.

"Through this tender process we are putting in place the foundations that will enable Abu Dhabi to continue attracting world-class players, global investors, and international audiences while delivering lasting sporting and economic value for our destination.”

Once bidders are shortlisted following the vetting process, the second stage will commence where the prospective owners will be granted access to commercial and operational information related to the tournament, in a secure environment.

Successful teams are expected to be confirmed in August, which will allow preparations to begin for player registration and then the player draft for the 2026 edition, which will be staged at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7-20.

Those interested in the bidding process can access full application details and qualification requirements by visiting www.abubhabiT10.com during the application window or by emailing TheFuture@AbuDhabiT10.com for further information.