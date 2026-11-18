Internet problems in parts of Pakistan on Wednesday are probably related to submarine cable networks, according to the country's telecommunications authority.

The PTA posted an explanation on X as to why so many residents were experiencing very slow internet speeds and occasional cuts.

"One of the international submarine cable systems, the … SMW5, has reported a fault about 11km from Pakistan shore, which may cause some internet users to experience intermittent connectivity issues and a decline in service quality," the post read.

The government agency added that internet traffic was being rerouted "through alternative international links" to ease the effects of the continuing issue.

A cause of the subsea cable problem has not yet been identified.

"Transworld Associates is co-ordinating with the SMW5 Consortium to identify the root cause of the fault and determine the estimated time for restoration," PTA's news release explained.

NetBlocks, which monitors global digital governance and internet access, agreed that "the incident is consistent with a fault on the SMW5 international subsea cable system".

The National has contacted the International Cable Protection Committee, which focuses on the security of underwater cables, but has not yet heard back.