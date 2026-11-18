A flurry of diplomatic activity involving mediators this week has so far failed to break the deadlock or steer the Iran conflict in either direction, leaving the region in a state of neither war nor peace, sources close to the mediators and Tehran told The National.

However, Shenzhen, the small fishing village turned megacity, could hold the key to breaking weeks of diplomatic stalemate, with all eyes now on a high-stakes trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia in China's Silicon Valley.

The war is expected to feature prominently on the agenda of Thursday’s landmark talks between presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing, allies of Tehran, have been calling for an end to the war since it began with US-Israeli strikes in February, while denying providing any military support to Iran.

“So far, we cannot speak of any progress in the negotiations. There may have been very limited progress but nothing decisive. What is happening now remains, so to speak, a stalemate,” a source close to Tehran affirmed.

“We are now waiting to see whether something might emerge … from the trilateral summit. Any progress through this summit may require the US President to offer some concessions, because the Iranians have already made their decisions: there will be no concessions on their red lines or strategic conditions.”

Mediators, particularly Pakistan, Oman and Qatar, have been conveying messages between the Iranians and Americans, but these efforts have yet to produce any conclusive outcome, amid an escalating situation on the ground.

Iran has expanded its attacks on neighbouring countries this week, launching drone and missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait, bringing the war back to a regional scale in an apparent effort to increase pressure on the Gulf and the US.

Several regional officials have warned that the state of neither war nor peace could erupt into a wider conflict at any moment, with Iran seen as unable to withstand a prolonged economic blockade and the US facing the prospect of spending millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money on military operations without a clear outcome.

A source close to the mediators said the Iranians “are not showing any flexibility and the Americans are just listening but not responding at the moment to what the mediators are relaying to them”. Tehran has been steadfastly insisting the US lift its blockade before it stops attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Muscat on Tuesday, where he met Sultan Haitham of Oman. He visited Pakistan on Monday, where he met Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. On Tuesday, Qatari and Iranian officials met in Doha.

Despite Tehran's insistence that the US must make the first move, a source familiar with Iranian thinking suggested that “there may be some flexibility at the tactical level”, including Tehran's willingness to agree to the “simultaneous implementation” of certain steps.

“There may be room for tactical adjustments, but strategically, the Islamic Republic has nothing further to offer. What it was prepared to offer, it has already offered and what it has refused to offer, it will never offer.”

In recent weeks, a series of accusations against Iran have emerged, further straining diplomatic efforts.

New allegations of Iranian threats against the US and Europe emerged on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump said reports of a bomb plot in Washington were being taken “very seriously”. Greek and North Macedonian intelligence services believe the plot was linked to sanctioned Iranian drug smuggler Naji Sharifi Zindashti. Five people have been arrested.

Earlier, the ​UN ​nuclear ⁠watchdog said it is becoming “increasingly ⁠concerned” about ​an underground uranium enrichment plant ⁠at Isfahan that Iran declared last year ⁠but at which has ​not ⁠allowed any inspections.

“I can confirm inspections have only taken place in Bushehr,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Wednesday. “There are no other inspections going on in Iran. I hope we’ll be able to resume as soon as possible. I was very clear about this point at the UN Security Council and today here at the board of governors.

“This situation of so many months without information about the nuclear programme is not good, neither for the Iranian state or anybody else, starting with Iran that cannot provide assurances about transparency. They claim their programme is absolutely peaceful but they are not giving us the ability to confirm that, so I hope that will be revised,” he added.

In Shenzhen, Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted Mr Trump on the tarmac as he descended the red-carpeted steps of Air Force One, a rare gesture for a Chinese leader, while a crowd waved Chinese and American flags. It was the first time in about 50 years that a Chinese leader had greeted a visiting dignitary at the airport.

“All eyes are now on the US President meeting and whether he will offer something at the summit. Perhaps there could be a development,” said one of the sources.