US President Donald Trump arrived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit and a landmark meeting with the Chinese and Russian leaders.

President Xi Jinping greeted him on the tarmac as he descended the red-carpeted steps of Air Force One, a rare gesture for a Chinese leader, while a crowd waved Chinese and American flags.

It’s the first time in roughly 50 years that a Chinese leader greeted a visiting dignitary at the airport. Since the late 1970s, Chinese vice presidents have typically been the highest-ranking official to head to the airport for such events. Mr Trump’s move to welcome Mr Xi at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, was also unusual — he became the first US president in six decades to receive a foreign counterpart, excluding visits by the Pope.

Mr Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.

His meeting with the Chinese and Russian leaders is planned for Thursday and will potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war with Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

The meeting with Mr Putin also follows talks in the UAE involving Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators last week. The peace talks were the first since February and resulted in an agreement on exchanging prisoners.

Their meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-Second World War order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries. It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers ​will disregard their ⁠interests.

In Manila, Mr Trump vowed to deepen defence co-operation with the Philippines, amid its growing friction with Beijing over disputed features in the South China Sea. Earlier, he floated the possibility that he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, but that has not been confirmed.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport. AFP Show caption: US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping a…

Ahead of Mr Trump's arrival, President Xi Jinping pledged to stand up to trade protectionism, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin criticised Western sanctions as the two set the stage for the high-stakes trilateral meeting. They delivered their speeches at an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen.

In his opening address, the Chinese leader urged support for what he ‌called free and open trade. “We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” he told an audience of business executives.

Mr Putin, who was speaking after Ukraine crippled the vital Kerch road bridge ​linking Crimea to Russia in a major blow to his four-year-old war, followed Mr Xi on stage with a speech that described Western powers as “former hegemons.” He said Europe ​was in a “humiliating decline” and ‌that anti-Russian sanctions imposed after his invasion of Ukraine had backfired, instead making his country stronger.

In a later bilateral meeting, the two leaders praised each other for a partnership they said was working “steadily and positively on the international stage” and pledged more measures to advance a “multipolar world”.