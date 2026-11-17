President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, aimed at advancing long-standing ties between their nations.

The UAE leader received a written message from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting and was thanked for the UAE's role as host of crucial talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US last week. The UAE's support of all efforts to promote dialogue and secure a diplomatic solution to the European crisis was also praised.

Mr Shoigu also conveyed Mr Putin's appreciation of the UAE's mediation in the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine. The Emirates has played a key role in efforts to secure the release of large numbers of prisoners from both sides.

The meeting also explored opportunities to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia and addressed a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; and several other senior officials.

Pursuing path to peace

Last week, the UAE hosted two days of talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi. The discussions resulted in an agreement in principle on a large-scale prisoner exchange, although there was no breakthrough on ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday expressed hope that the UAE could host another round of negotiations aimed at ending the years-long conflict with Russia.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, he praised Abu Dhabi’s role in mediating prisoner exchanges and called for a ceasefire to protect Black Sea shipping and grain exports.